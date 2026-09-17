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Greek parliament lifts immunity of ex-Commissioner amid 'Qatargate' probe - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Greek parliament lifts immunity of ex-Commissioner amid 'Qatargate' probe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Politics Europe Corruption Legal

Greek Parliament Lifts Immunity of Former EU Commissioner Over Qatargate

Details and Implications of the Qatargate Scandal

Background of the Case

ATHENS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Greece's parliament lifted the immunity of one of the country's former European Commissioners on Thursday, clearing the way for further action by authorities investigating the "Qatargate" corruption case, one of the biggest scandals to hit the EU.

Profile of Dimitris Avramopoulos

Dimitris Avramopoulos — a former Athens mayor and current lawmaker with the ruling conservative New Democracy party — has denied any wrongdoing or links to the case, under which several EU officials have been accused of accepting bribes from Qatar.

Qatar's Response

Qatar has also repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Legal Proceedings and Parliamentary Immunity

A Belgian investigating judge issued a European arrest warrant for Avramopoulos in June linked to the case, on accusations of participation in a criminal group, public corruption and money laundering, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

Until Thursday's vote, the 73-year-old had been shielded from arrest and prosecution by the parliamentary immunity granted to lawmakers.

On Thursday, Greek media quoted Avramopoulos as saying that he planned to appear voluntarily before Belgian authorities.

The Belgian prosecutor's office did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Scope of the Qatargate Investigation

Belgian authorities say they have seized about €1.5 million ($1.72 million) in cash during raids linked to the whole Qatargate case, which emerged in 2022. Some money was found stuffed into a large suitcase in a Brussels hotel. 

Investigators have alleged Qatar paid out cash or made payments via a non-profit organisations to influence European Union policymaking — accusations denied by Doha.

Avramopoulos's Involvement and Statements

Avramopoulos served as the European Commissioner for Migration in 2014 t 2019. From 2020 to 2021, he started working as an honorary board member for Fight Impunity, an NGO linked to the case, the Greek government document said. 

In June, when the warrant was issued, Avramopoulos said in a statement that his past involvement with Fight Impunity was "lawful, audited, approved" and any association of his name with the case by Belgian authorities is "arbitrary, unacceptable, suspicious".

Financial Details

($1 = 0.8718 euros)

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Yannis Souliotis; Additional reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The immunity lifting follows a June Belgian arrest warrant against Avramopoulos on charges including criminal group participation, corruption and money laundering, linked to payments from NGO Fight Impunity (€73,000 alleged) (ekathimerini.com)
  • Avramopoulos stated his role in the NGO was purely honorary, that all payments were declared and approved, and he offered to appear voluntarily before Belgian investigators (keeptalkinggreece.com)
  • The move clears the way for judicial proceedings, following a unanimous parliamentary Ethics Committee recommendation and Avramopoulos's own memorandum asking for immunity removal to facilitate transparency (keeptalkinggreece.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Greek parliament lift Dimitris Avramopoulos' immunity?
The Greek parliament lifted his immunity to allow authorities to investigate his alleged involvement in the Qatargate corruption case.
What is the Qatargate scandal?
Qatargate is a major corruption scandal involving allegations that EU officials accepted bribes from Qatar to influence EU policymaking.
What accusations has Avramopoulos faced in relation to Qatargate?
He faces accusations of participation in a criminal group, public corruption, and money laundering.
What role did Avramopoulos play in EU institutions?
He served as the European Commissioner for Migration from 2014 to 2019.
What has Dimitris Avramopoulos said about the allegations?
Avramopoulos has denied any wrongdoing or links to the case and claims his association with related NGOs was lawful and approved.

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