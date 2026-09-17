GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Finland practices ship boardings at sea to stop undersea sabotage - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Finland practices ship boardings at sea to stop undersea sabotage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets security infrastructure

Finland Steps Up Baltic Sea Ship Boardings to Prevent Undersea Sabotage

Finland's Response to Baltic Sea Infrastructure Threats

By Essi Lehto and Tom Little

Live Drill Demonstrates Preparedness

GULF OF FINLAND, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Finnish authorities boarded and searched a target vessel in the Baltic Sea on Thursday in a live drill that officials said shows how seriously the region takes the threat of undersea sabotage after a string of incidents.

Finland and the wider Baltic Sea region have experienced ruptures of power cables, telecom lines and gas pipelines following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, raising concerns that critical infrastructure lacks sufficient protection.

Coordinated Security Operations

Masked officers from the coast guard, police and armed forces on Thursday fast-roped onto a vessel's deck from a helicopter, securing the crew and sweeping the ship room by room.

Commander's Perspective on the New Normal

Coast Guard Commander Ilja Iljin, who led the drill, said the exercise reflects what Helsinki considers "the new normal".

"In the past two or three years we've had several incidents in the Baltic related to the damaging of critical underwater infrastructure," Iljin said. "So we have to be ready for when the next event happens."

Identifying and Responding to Threats

Signs that a ship may be involved in cable damage include abrupt changes in speed or course as it passes over an undersea line, Iljin said.

Finland's response has sharpened with each incident. The first suspect ship sailed on before authorities could act, while the most recent was under control within hours.

Rapid Deployment Capabilities

In a real call-out, police officers on standby can be at their base within an hour, before deploying by helicopter or boat, said Chief Inspector Juha Hietala of the police's special intervention unit.

Preparing for Future Sabotage Scenarios

While most incidents were caused by vessels dragging their anchors, officials are also preparing for sabotage by divers, mini-submarines or diving robots carrying explosives.

Government Seeks Expanded Powers

The government is separately seeking new powers to let the Border Guard authority, including the coast guard, stop and inspect ships suspected of being stateless or falsely flagged, and to intervene against unmanned underwater vehicles.

(Reporting by Tom Little and Essi Lehto, Editing by Terje Solsvik and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Finland held a joint coast guard, police and military helicopter fast-roping drill to board a ship in the Baltic Sea, underscoring readiness against undersea sabotage.
  • Multiple Baltic undersea infrastructure disruptions since Russia’s 2022 invasion—including Estlink 2, telecom and gas pipelines—have raised alarms and prompted enhanced surveillance and NATO responses.
  • Finland’s government has proposed new legislation granting the Border Guard expanded powers to inspect suspicious vessels and counter threats from unmanned underwater vehicles in its territorial waters and EEZ.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Finland conducting ship boarding drills in the Baltic Sea?
Finland is conducting these drills to prepare for potential undersea sabotage targeting critical infrastructure like power cables and pipelines.
What kind of incidents has the Baltic Sea region experienced?
The region has seen ruptures of power cables, telecom lines, and gas pipelines, raising concerns about infrastructure security.
How do Finnish authorities respond to suspicious vessels?
Authorities can deploy by helicopter or boat, board and search the vessel, and secure the crew, often within hours of detection.
What signs may indicate a ship is involved in cable damage?
Abrupt changes in a ship's speed or course over an undersea line may suggest involvement in damaging cables.
What new powers is the Finnish government seeking regarding maritime security?
The government seeks powers for the Border Guard to stop, inspect, and intervene against suspected ships and unmanned underwater vehicles.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for FTSE indexes gain after BoE holds rates steady, pauses gilt sales

FTSE indexes gain after BoE holds rates steady, pauses gilt sales

Image for Oil falls 2% to one-week low as Middle East supply disruption fears ease

Oil falls 2% to one-week low as Middle East supply disruption fears ease

Image for Nebius hikes AI cloud prices again as demand for computing power soars

Nebius hikes AI cloud prices again as demand for computing power soars

Image for World stocks gain as Treasury yields retreat after Fed, BoE decisions

World stocks gain as Treasury yields retreat after Fed, BoE decisions

Image for UK silence over demand for Apple data access is farcical, lawyer says

UK silence over demand for Apple data access is farcical, lawyer says

Image for France plans €54 billion savings drive as protests grow

France plans €54 billion savings drive as protests grow

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ryanair seeks to double traffic in Baltic region after airBaltic bankruptcy
Ryanair seeks to double traffic in Baltic region after airBaltic bankruptcy
Image for France's CEA, Alice & Bob partner on quantum-supercomputing software
France's CEA, Alice & Bob partner on quantum-supercomputing software
Image for Poland's LPP second-quarter profit jumps on robust store sales, cost control
Poland's LPP second-quarter profit jumps on robust store sales, cost control
Image for King Charles warns AI leaders of 'existential dangers'
King Charles warns AI leaders of 'existential dangers'
Image for EU exec to push for EU bonds to be included in indexes to boost euro role
EU exec to push for EU bonds to be included in indexes to boost euro role
Image for Wacker Chemie disappointed by US polysilicon policy, sets new goals
Wacker Chemie disappointed by US polysilicon policy, sets new goals
Image for Beretta Holding launches offer to raise stake in Sturm Ruger
Beretta Holding launches offer to raise stake in Sturm Ruger
Image for Romanian Liberal MEP Siegfried Muresan nominated as prime minister
Romanian Liberal MEP Siegfried Muresan nominated as prime minister
Image for Bank of England shifts tone toward rate hikes as inflation set to top 4%
Bank of England shifts tone toward rate hikes as inflation set to top 4%
Image for India's Tata reappoints chairman, backs listing in rift with controlling charity
India's Tata reappoints chairman, backs listing in rift with controlling charity
Image for Frankfurt reports third malaria death in airport-linked outbreak
Frankfurt reports third malaria death in airport-linked outbreak
Image for After fallout with Chinese parent, chipmaker Nexperia partners with India's Tata
After fallout with Chinese parent, chipmaker Nexperia partners with India's Tata
View All Finance Posts