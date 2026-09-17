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Rescue efforts end after 21 die in collapse of bomb-damaged building in Gaza; 45 saved from rubble - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rescue efforts end after 21 die in collapse of bomb-damaged building in Gaza; 45 saved from rubble

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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headlines Middle East Humanitarian International Conflict

21 Dead, Dozens Rescued in Gaza Building Collapse as Reconstruction Lags

Gaza Building Collapse Highlights Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dawoud Abu Alkas

Tragedy Strikes Amidst Rubble

CAIRO/GAZA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Gaza rescuers wrapped up searches on Thursday in the rubble of a bomb-damaged building that collapsed a day earlier, where 21 people were killed and 45 rescued from under the rubble, a Palestinian official said.

Reconstruction Efforts Stalled

Nearly a year since a ceasefire ended major fighting in Gaza, reconstruction of the devastated territory has yet to begin. Most buildings were completely destroyed by Israeli airstrikes or bulldozed by Israeli forces, and nearly all of the rest have suffered damage.

Living Conditions for Displaced Residents

The population of more than 2 million lives confined to a third of the enclave's territory, mainly housed in makeshift tents or in overcrowded rooms in damaged buildings.

Bulldozers were at work at the site on Thursday, removing rubble to prepare the ground for tents, where survivors from among more than 110 people who had been living in the building could be housed. Residents sifted through the rubble picking up belongings, including food.

Personal Accounts and Ongoing Dangers

"We were in shock from the scene we witnessed. Imagine seeing your family members under the rubble — some of them (torn to) pieces, others killed," said Nader El-Ejlah, a survivor who said several of his relatives were killed in the collapse.

El-Ejlah said the family had moved into the damaged building because they could not find any other shelter. Unless a solution is found to provide displaced people with new shelters, the collapse would not be the last, he said.

"We have lost our family, there are still people (whose fate is) unknown to this day. There are several buildings in Gaza, until now, that are on the verge of collapse," he said.

Children Among the Victims

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Palestinian Civil Defense Service in Gaza, told Reuters there were eight children among the dead, and around half of the wounded were also children.

"We don't have the needed equipment. Despite that, rescue teams did a heroic job and rescued 45 people from under the rubble and moved them to hospitals for treatment," Basal told Reuters by phone from Gaza.

Barriers to Reconstruction

Palestinian and U.N. officials blame Israel's restrictions on Gaza for the lack of heavy machinery to clear rubble and rebuild homes. Israel says its curbs aim to keep equipment out of the hands of militants.

Ceasefire and Future Prospects

Palestinian authorities say more than 73,000 people were killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, which was launched after Hamas-led fighters killed 1,200 people in an attack on southern Israel in October 2023.

A US-brokered ceasefire agreed last year calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory, but there has been little progress while negotiators have failed to agree conditions for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo and Dawoud Abu Alkas in GazaWriting by Nidal al-MughrabiEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Rescuers saved 45 of more than 110 residents from the rubble of a structurally weakened, bomb‑damaged building that collapsed in Gaza City, while 21 lives were lost, including children. (apnews.com)
  • Nearly a year after the U.S.‑brokered ceasefire in October 2025, reconstruction has yet to begin at scale; most housing remains destroyed or damaged, and nearly 2 million people—over 90 % of Gaza’s population—still lack adequate shelter. (unsco.unmissions.org)
  • Israel’s restrictions on heavy machinery and 'dual‑use' building materials continue to hinder rubble clearance and rebuilding efforts, per Palestinian and UN officials; this impedes emergency shelter response and leaves hundreds of thousands in tents or makeshift homes. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Gaza building collapse?
21 people died in the Gaza building collapse, including eight children.
How many were rescued from the rubble in Gaza?
45 people were rescued from under the rubble by Gaza rescue teams.
Why are so many buildings in Gaza at risk of collapse?
Many buildings in Gaza were damaged or destroyed during Israeli airstrikes and have not been rebuilt due to restrictions on reconstruction.
What challenges have hampered rescue and rebuilding efforts in Gaza?
Restrictions on equipment and lack of machinery have delayed both rescue and rebuilding efforts in Gaza.
What is the current living situation for displaced families in Gaza?
Many displaced families are living in makeshift tents or overcrowded, damaged buildings.

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