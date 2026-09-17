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UN mission finds grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran, and Tehran crimes against humanity - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UN mission finds grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran, and Tehran crimes against humanity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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UN Mission: US Responsible for War Crimes in Iran, Tehran for Crimes Against Humanity

UN Fact-Finding Mission Report on US and Iranian Actions

By Olivia Le Poidevin

GENEVA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A UN fact-finding mission on Iran said on Thursday it had reasonable grounds to believe the United States was behind two military strikes on a school and sports facility in Iran in February, and that these constituted war crimes.

It also found that Iranian authorities committed crimes against humanity during their deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.

The findings in a new report by the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, to be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, examined the US's conduct during the Iran war that began in February and the Iranian government's response to nationwide unrest that began in late December.

The Iranian and US permanent missions in Geneva did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 

US officials have previously said military operations are conducted in accordance with the law of armed conflict, while Iran has consistently rejected allegations of systematic rights violations. 

UN Fact-Finding missions are investigative, not judicial bodies, and therefore do not initiate any criminal cases. Their findings, however, can be used in criminal investigations by national courts or international tribunals such as the International Criminal Court. States will discuss the findings of the report when it is presented to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday.‌

US Military Strikes in Iran

Minab School Strike

MINAB SCHOOL STRIKE

The UN experts said they found reasonable grounds to believe US forces were responsible for an attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in the city of Minab, where more than 150 people were killed, including around 120 schoolchildren, according to Iranian officials.

The attack constituted an indiscriminate attack causing civilian deaths and damage to civilian infrastructure, amounting to a war crime under international law, the mission concluded. 

According to the report, the US failure to update information in relation to the school, which was adjacent to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval complex, in its targeting databases and to confirm the building was a military objective amounted to more than mere negligence.

"Rather, the US directed the strikes at the building of the school while being aware of a substantial risk of striking a civilian object and acting recklessly as regards the possibility that this would happen."

US Response and Investigation

In June US President Donald Trump said that "nobody" purposefully attacked a girls' school in ​Iran in February, citing an investigation into the incident. Reuters first ‌reported that an initial internal U.S. military investigation showed US forces were likely responsible for the fatal strike in Minab in southern Iran.

The Pentagon has ​since elevated the probe but it has not published any ​preliminary findings. 

UN experts said the school was a clearly identifiable civilian object and found no evidence that it was being used for military purposes. 

Lamerd Sports Centre Strike

The experts reached a similar conclusion over a strike on a sports centre in Lamerd. The report said the attack damaged nearby residential buildings and a school and killed and injured 22 civilians. It concluded that the strike was indiscriminate and therefore constituted a war crime.

US Central Command said in a statement in March that US forces did not launch any strikes into the city of Lamerd on that day.

Iranian Government Crackdown

Crimes Against Humanity During Protests

IRAN ABUSES

The UN mission probe found that the Iranian authorities carried out a widespread and systematic attack against civilians during protests that erupted in late December last year, involving unlawful killings, torture, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances and severe restrictions on freedom of expression.

Rights groups say bystanders were among those killed during the biggest crackdown since Shi'ite Muslim clerics took power in the 1979 revolution. Tehran blamed "terrorists and rioters" backed by exiled opponents and foreign foes the US and Israel.

Death Toll and Government Response

The probe said it could not independently verify the death toll, but that it believed the number of dead and injured was likely far higher than official figures which say 3,038 people were killed, and 25,000 people injured. 

The government's response to the protests — including violence and killings, cutting off the internet and use of the death penalty — marked a significant escalation from previous patterns of suppressing dissent, the report said.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • US airstrikes on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab and a sports centre in Lamerd are deemed indiscriminate attacks, constituting war crimes under international law (theguardian.com).
  • Iranian security forces’ response to nationwide protests since late December involved unlawful killings, torture, arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances, amounting to crimes against humanity (theguardian.com).
  • The findings are from the Independent International Fact‑Finding Mission on Iran and will be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Sept 21, 2026; while not judicial, they could inform future criminal proceedings (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UN fact-finding mission conclude about US actions in Iran?
The UN mission found reasonable grounds to believe US forces committed war crimes by striking a school and sports facility in Iran in February.
What crimes did the report attribute to Iranian authorities?
The report accused Iranian authorities of committing crimes against humanity during their crackdown on anti-government protests.
What makes the US military strikes war crimes according to the UN mission?
The strikes were deemed indiscriminate attacks causing civilian deaths and damage to civilian infrastructure, which amounts to war crimes under international law.
Will the UN mission’s findings lead to criminal charges?
The mission is not a judicial body, but its findings can be used in criminal investigations by national courts or international tribunals.
Where and when will the UN report be discussed?
The findings will be presented and discussed at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

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