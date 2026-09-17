Trump Announces Progress Toward Establishing US Army Base in Poland

US-Poland Military Cooperation and Developments

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that progress is being made toward establishing a US Army base in Poland, crediting "the bold leadership" of Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Announcement and Significance

"If this happens, the location will be announced very soon. This will be a historic step for our Great U.S./Polish Alliance," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Poland's Strategic Importance

Poland has been pushing ⁠for a bigger allied presence on ​NATO's eastern flank after Russia's invasion ​of neighboring Ukraine in 2022.

Diplomatic and Defense Discussions

Statements from Polish Officials

In June, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the US Department of Defense was open to ​Poland's offer to host a permanent ‌US military presence in Poland, but that no decision had been taken.

Meetings with US Defense Leaders

The minister met with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in June in Brussels, where the Pentagon chief announced a new review of America's troop deployments in Europe.

Current US Military Presence in Poland

Poland ​has so ⁠far hosted US troops on a rotational basis.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Doina Chiacu; editing by Costas Pitas)