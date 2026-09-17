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Trump says progress made toward establishing US Army base in Poland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics Defense International Relations

Trump Announces Progress Toward Establishing US Army Base in Poland

US-Poland Military Cooperation and Developments

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that progress is being made toward establishing a US Army base in Poland, crediting "the bold leadership" of Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Announcement and Significance

"If this happens, the location will be announced very soon. This will be a historic step for our Great U.S./Polish Alliance," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Poland's Strategic Importance

Poland has been pushing ⁠for a bigger allied presence on ​NATO's eastern flank after Russia's invasion ​of neighboring Ukraine in 2022.

Diplomatic and Defense Discussions

Statements from Polish Officials

In June, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the US Department of Defense was open to ​Poland's offer to host a permanent ‌US military presence in Poland, but that no decision had been taken.

Meetings with US Defense Leaders

The minister met with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in June in Brussels, where the Pentagon chief announced a new review of America's troop deployments in Europe.

Current US Military Presence in Poland

Poland ​has so ⁠far hosted US troops on a rotational basis.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Doina Chiacu; editing by Costas Pitas)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump credited Polish President Karol Nawrocki for bold leadership and indicated a forthcoming announcement of the base location.
  • Poland has formally initiated preparations, including a government resolution in June 2026 and positive U.S. responses conveyed by Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak‑Kamysz and Deputy Minister Cezary Tomczyk.
  • Poland already hosts the U.S. Army’s first permanent garrison (USAG‑Poland since March 2023), V Corps forward command in Poznań (Camp Kościuszko), and the missile‑defense Aegis Ashore site in Redzikowo—laying strategic groundwork for enhanced permanence.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trump announce regarding a US Army base in Poland?
Donald Trump stated that progress is being made toward establishing a permanent US Army base in Poland.
Why is Poland seeking a US Army base?
Poland is pushing for a larger allied presence on NATO's eastern flank after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Has a location for the US Army base in Poland been decided?
No official location has been announced yet, but an announcement may come soon.
What has been the US military presence in Poland so far?
The US has rotated troops in and out of Poland but has not established a permanent base.
Who are the key officials involved in discussions about the US base in Poland?
Key officials include President Trump, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

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