GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Motor racing-F1 drivers amuse British GP crowd with Lego car chaos - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Motor racing-F1 drivers amuse British GP crowd with Lego car chaos

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

F1 Drivers Spark Laughter with Lego Car Chaos at British Grand Prix Parade

Formula One Drivers Entertain Fans with Lego Car Parade at Silverstone

By Alan Baldwin

Lego Cars Cause Mayhem on the Track

SILVERSTONE, England, July 5 (Reuters) - Formula One drivers took to the track in cars built of Lego bricks for a British Grand Prix parade lap on Sunday that amused the crowd with predictable scenes of chaos.

Drivers Face Unexpected Obstacles

Several cars were beached in the gravel at the first corner, with Williams driver Carlos Sainz one of them and hitching a ride with McLaren's world champion Lando Norris.

FIA President and Top Drivers Join the Fun

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the governing FIA, also joined the 22 drivers in the good-natured fun with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso -- who qualified for the later grand prix in last place -- first across the line.

Mixed Reactions from Drivers

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who had suggested on Thursday he would miss the parade, took part as did Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who had criticised the stunt earlier by saying it risked making drivers look like kids and clowns.

The Making of the Lego Cars

Engineering Marvels on Wheels

The cars were each made of more than 28,000 bricks and capable of reaching speeds of up to 25 kph (16 mph) on standard go-kart wheels. They carried the teams' 2026 liveries and driver numbers.

Behind the Scenes: The Build Process

A team of 20 designers, engineers and Lego builders at a factory in Kladno in the Czech Republic took more than 6,400 hours to create the cars.

Lego and Formula One: A Growing Partnership

Previous Lego-Inspired Events

Last July, the top three finishers at the British Grand Prix were rewarded for their efforts with trophies made of Lego. Also last year, the drivers lapped Miami's Hard Rock Stadium before the race in 10 life-size two-seater electric cars made of Lego.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Twenty‑two custom Lego ‘minicars’, each comprising over 28,000 bricks and weighing around 280 kg (65 kg bricks), were produced by a 20‑person team in Kladno, Czech Republic, over 6,400 hours (kfgo.com).
  • The minicars reached speeds up to ~25 kph (~16 mph), paraded in team‑specific 2026 liveries, and included notable appearances such as Carlos Sainz stuck in gravel, catching a ride with Lando Norris, and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem joining the fun (kfgo.com).
  • The stunt follows prior Lego‑F1 collaborations like Miami 2025’s life‑size two‑seater electric Lego cars and last year’s Lego trophies for British GP podiums, reinforcing this creative partnership’s growing tradition (brick.news).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the British Grand Prix F1 Lego car parade?
F1 drivers drove cars built from Lego bricks for a parade lap, resulting in chaotic and amusing scenes for the crowd.
Who participated in the F1 Lego parade at Silverstone?
All 22 Formula One drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Fernando Alonso, participated in the Lego parade at Silverstone.
How were the Lego F1 cars constructed?
Each Lego car was built with over 28,000 bricks and assembled by a team of designers, engineers, and Lego builders in the Czech Republic.
What speeds could the Lego F1 cars reach?
The Lego cars used in the parade could reach speeds of up to 25 kph (16 mph) on standard go-kart wheels.
Has Lego been featured at previous F1 events?
Yes, last year the top three British Grand Prix finishers received Lego trophies and drivers paraded in life-size Lego electric cars at the Miami GP.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says

French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says

Image for UK's Farage denies rules broken after report of undeclared benefits

UK's Farage denies rules broken after report of undeclared benefits

Image for Bridgepoint leads €200 million fundraising in French HR tech firm Skello, source says

Bridgepoint leads €200 million fundraising in French HR tech firm Skello, source says

Image for Uber pauses Europe food delivery expansion as it pursues Delivery Hero deal, FT reports

Uber pauses Europe food delivery expansion as it pursues Delivery Hero deal, FT reports

Image for North Korea's Kim observed naval destroyer cruise missile launch, weapons tests, state media says

North Korea's Kim observed naval destroyer cruise missile launch, weapons tests, state media says

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to Trump, calls for 'American resolve' to help end war

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to Trump, calls for 'American resolve' to help end war

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Cricket-Bethell spoils Sooryavanshi's big day as England edge out India
Cricket-Bethell spoils Sooryavanshi's big day as England edge out India
Image for Prince Harry's wife Meghan and their children will not join him in London next week
Prince Harry's wife Meghan and their children will not join him in London next week
Image for Egypt expects €1.5 billion from EU assistance package in coming days, minister says
Egypt expects €1.5 billion from EU assistance package in coming days, minister says
Image for Ukraine says Russia damaged more than 200 railway locomotives in 2026
Ukraine says Russia damaged more than 200 railway locomotives in 2026
Image for German cabinet to approve draft budget with more than €203 billion in borrowing, sources say
German cabinet to approve draft budget with more than €203 billion in borrowing, sources say
Image for Continental to sell ContiTech unit to Lone Star Funds for $4.6 billion
Continental to sell ContiTech unit to Lone Star Funds for $4.6 billion
Image for UK's Next plans takeover bid for Harvey Nichols, Sky News reports
UK's Next plans takeover bid for Harvey Nichols, Sky News reports
Image for Outgoing UK PM Starmer says successor cannot spend less time on foreign affairs
Outgoing UK PM Starmer says successor cannot spend less time on foreign affairs
Image for Ukraine denies Russian capture of key eastern city Kostiantynivka
Ukraine denies Russian capture of key eastern city Kostiantynivka
Image for Iranians flock to week-long funeral rites for Khamenei
Iranians flock to week-long funeral rites for Khamenei
Image for Thousands protest in Germany against far-right AfD
Thousands protest in Germany against far-right AfD
Image for St Petersburg region hit by major Ukrainian drone attack, Russian officials say
St Petersburg region hit by major Ukrainian drone attack, Russian officials say
View All Finance Posts