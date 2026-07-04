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Egypt expects €1.5 billion from EU assistance package in coming days, minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Egypt expects €1.5 billion from EU assistance package in coming days, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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Egypt to Receive €1.5 Billion from EU Assistance in Coming Days

Details of the EU Macro-Financial Assistance to Egypt

Overview of the Upcoming Disbursement

DUBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Egypt expects to receive €1.5 billion ($1.72 billion) from the European Union in the coming days, the first of two remaining tranches of a €5 billion macro-financial assistance package, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Saturday.

Press Conference Highlights

Speaking at a press conference in Egypt's new administrative capital alongside European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica, Abdelatty said the outstanding €3 billion would be disbursed in two equal tranches of €1.5 billion each.

Timeline for Remaining Payments

He said Cairo hoped the last payment would be transferred by the start of the autumn.

Background of the EU-Egypt Funding Deal

The EU has so far disbursed €2 billion of the package, having transferred an initial €1 billion tranche in January 2025 and a second €1 billion earlier this year.

Components of the Financial Package

The macro-financial assistance forms part of a broader €7.4 billion funding deal the EU announced in 2024, which also includes €5 billion in concessional loans.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8745 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Eman Abouhassira; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • This is the first of two remaining €1.5 billion disbursements under a €5 billion macro‑financial assistance deal.
  • The EU has already disbursed €2 billion: €1 billion in late 2024 and another €1 billion in January 2026.
  • The assistance is part of a broader €7.4 billion EU–Egypt partnership (2024–2027), complementing IMF support and contingent on Egypt’s reform commitments.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Egypt expecting from the EU assistance package?
Egypt expects to receive €1.5 billion from the EU in the coming days, as part of a €5 billion macro-financial assistance package.
When will the remaining EU funding be delivered to Egypt?
The remaining €3 billion will be disbursed in two equal tranches of €1.5 billion each, with the final payment expected by the start of autumn.
How much has the EU already disbursed to Egypt?
The EU has already disbursed €2 billion to Egypt, with €1 billion transferred in January 2025 and another €1 billion earlier this year.
What is the total amount of EU assistance for Egypt in 2024?
The broader EU funding deal for Egypt in 2024 totals €7.4 billion, including €5 billion in concessional loans.

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