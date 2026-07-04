North Korea Conducts Cruise Missile and Weapons Tests on Destroyer Kang Kon

Overview of North Korea's Naval Weapons Testing

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the test firing of a strategic cruise missile and evaluations of anti-ship, anti-submarine and air defence systems aboard the naval destroyer Kang Kon, state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

Details of the Weapons Tests

The tests were conducted on Friday as part of an assessment of the newly built warship's combat systems. They included checks of target-detection and information-processing capabilities, integrated firepower systems, naval guns, automatic cannons and electronic warfare equipment, KCNA said.

Kim Jong Un's Involvement and Observations

Kim was briefed on the vessel's weapons evaluation programme before watching the strategic cruise missile launch and other tests, according to the report.

Advancements in Weapons Development

KCNA said Kim hailed recent advances in weapons development and called for further efforts to expand North Korea's war deterrence and combat capabilities.

He ordered officials to complete trials of the Kang Kon and commission the destroyer into naval service within two months, KCNA said.

Naval Modernisation Efforts

Late last month, North Korea commissioned the 5,000-ton destroyer Choe Hyon and announced plans to deploy the Kang Kon, a vessel of the same class, as part of a broader naval modernisation drive.

Future Plans for Warship Construction

Kim has called for the construction of two warships of the class every year over the next five years and also outlined plans for larger 10,000-ton warships.

History and Repairs of the Kang Kon

The Kang Kon was repaired last year after partially capsizing during a launch ceremony.

Strategic Importance of Naval Development

North Korea has increasingly highlighted naval development as it seeks to bolster what Kim has described as the weakest branch of its armed forces.

(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; Editing by David Gregorio)