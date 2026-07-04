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North Korea's Kim observed naval destroyer cruise missile launch, weapons tests, state media says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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North Korea's Kim observed naval destroyer cruise missile launch, weapons tests, state media says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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North Korea Conducts Cruise Missile and Weapons Tests on Destroyer Kang Kon

Overview of North Korea's Naval Weapons Testing

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the test firing of a strategic cruise missile and evaluations of anti-ship, anti-submarine and air defence systems aboard the naval destroyer Kang Kon, state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

Details of the Weapons Tests

The tests were conducted on Friday as part of an assessment of the newly built warship's combat systems. They included checks of target-detection and information-processing capabilities, integrated firepower systems, naval guns, automatic cannons and electronic warfare equipment, KCNA said.

Kim Jong Un's Involvement and Observations

Kim was briefed on the vessel's weapons evaluation programme before watching the strategic cruise missile launch and other tests, according to the report.

Advancements in Weapons Development

KCNA said Kim hailed recent advances in weapons development and called for further efforts to expand North Korea's war deterrence and combat capabilities.

He ordered officials to complete trials of the Kang Kon and commission the destroyer into naval service within two months, KCNA said.

Naval Modernisation Efforts

Late last month, North Korea commissioned the 5,000-ton destroyer Choe Hyon and announced plans to deploy the Kang Kon, a vessel of the same class, as part of a broader naval modernisation drive.

Future Plans for Warship Construction

Kim has called for the construction of two warships of the class every year over the next five years and also outlined plans for larger 10,000-ton warships.

History and Repairs of the Kang Kon

The Kang Kon was repaired last year after partially capsizing during a launch ceremony.

Strategic Importance of Naval Development

North Korea has increasingly highlighted naval development as it seeks to bolster what Kim has described as the weakest branch of its armed forces.

(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • These tests mark a continuation of Pyongyang’s push to enhance naval combat readiness via Choe Hyon‑class destroyers, following the earlier launch of its sister ship, Choe Hyon, in March 2026 and April weapons trials (koreajoongangdaily.joins.com).
  • The Kang Kon, which capsized during its launch in May 2025 and was repaired and relaunched in June 2025, is now undergoing sea trials and weapons evaluations, underscoring efforts to integrate it as part of North Korea’s strategic deterrent (koreajoongangdaily.joins.com).
  • Kim has ordered the production of two destroyers annually over the next five years and signaled intent to develop larger 10,000‑ton warships as part of an ambitious naval modernization drive (koreajoongangdaily.joins.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What naval vessel did North Korea test its cruise missile on?
North Korea tested its strategic cruise missile aboard the newly built destroyer Kang Kon.
What systems were evaluated during the weapons tests?
Anti-ship, anti-submarine, air defence, target-detection, information-processing, integrated firepower, naval guns, automatic cannons, and electronic warfare systems were evaluated.
What future naval plans did Kim Jong Un announce?
Kim Jong Un announced plans to construct two destroyers of the same class every year for five years and larger 10,000-ton warships.
Why is North Korea focusing on naval development?
North Korea seeks to strengthen what Kim Jong Un described as the weakest branch of its armed forces.
When is the Kang Kon expected to enter naval service?
Kim Jong Un ordered trials to be completed and the Kang Kon to be commissioned within two months.

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