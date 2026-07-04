Ukraine Denies Russian Claims of Capturing Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Region

Disputed Control Over Kostiantynivka Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian Response to Russian Claims

KYIV, July 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's general staff on Saturday rejected Russian claims that Moscow's forces had captured the key eastern city of Kostiantynivka.

"We deny this. These are more fake claims," a general staff official said.

The General Staff said Kostiantynivka remained under the control of Ukrainian forces.

Current Military Situation in Kostiantynivka

"Military units and subunits of the 19th Army Corps of the Eastern Grouping continue to conduct defensive operations on designated lines within the town and on its approaches," it said.

Strategic Importance of Kostiantynivka

Russia's military told President Vladimir Putin on Friday that its forces had taken control of Kostiantynivka, a strategic target that Moscow has long sought in its advance through the Donetsk region.

Kostiantynivka is the southernmost of four key settlements that form a defensive line central to Ukraine's effort to hold the heavily industrialised Donetsk region.

Potential Impact of Russian Advances

Analyst Perspectives

Analysts say capturing Kostiantynivka would give Russian forces a foothold from which to push north along the defensive belt, now the main axis of their campaign.

Previous Russian Claims

Russia's military has for some time reported controlling parts of Kostiantynivka, one of several heavily fortified cities that make up Ukraine's so-called "fortress belt" in Donetsk.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Mark Potter)