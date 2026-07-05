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UK's Farage denies rules broken after report of undeclared benefits - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Farage denies rules broken after report of undeclared benefits

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 5, 2026

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Farage Denies Breaching Parliamentary Rules on Undeclared Benefits Amid Probe

Allegations and Investigation into Nigel Farage's Financial Disclosures

Background of the Allegations

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - A spokesman for British politician Nigel Farage has denied allegations that the Reform UK leader may have broken parliamentary rules after the Sunday Times reported he had not declared some benefits provided to him.

Farage is already under investigation by parliament's standards watchdog over whether he should have declared a £5 million ($6.7 million) donation from a cryptocurrency billionaire he received before entering parliament.

Details of Undeclared Benefits

The Sunday Times reported that, in the year before his election, Farage was provided with security services, social media support and accommodation by George Cottrell, a long-standing ally, who in 2017 went to prison in the United States after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

The newspaper said Cottrell was also involved in cryptocurrency.

Farage's Response to the Allegations

Farage's spokesperson said the story was "baseless and contrived".

"Contrary to the story's tone, no parliamentary rules have been broken," he said.

Political Context and Scrutiny

The right-wing, anti-immigration Reform UK party tops national opinion polls, making Farage a possible future prime minister after a 2029 election, and raising scrutiny of the party and leader's finances.

Under parliamentary rules, new MPs must declare financial interests and "registrable benefits" received in the previous 12 months, although personal gifts are exempt.

Reactions from Political Figures

"I think quite a lot of questions come up in relation to his (Farage's) finances. He seems to have a bit of a flexible relationship with transparency," Britain's health minister James Murray told the BBC on Sunday.

Details of the Cryptocurrency Donation

Farage has said the £5 million he received from Thailand-based crypto investor Christopher Harborne before he announced he would stand as an MP in 2024, was an unconditional gift and exempt from disclosure rules. He has also said the money was intended to fund his personal security.

The donation was not publicly disclosed until reported by a newspaper in April.

Potential Consequences of the Investigation

Farage is awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation. If he is found to have committed a serious breach of parliamentary disclosure rules, he could be suspended from the House of Commons. A suspension of 10 days or more could trigger a recall petition, potentially forcing a by-election in his constituency.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7490 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; additional reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Farage’s office calls reports ‘baseless and contrived’ and insists no parliamentary rules were broken per MPs’ code on benefits
  • He is already under investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner over failure to declare the £5 million gift from crypto‑donor Christopher Harborne (coindesk.com)
  • Parliamentary rules require new MPs to register any ‘registrable benefits’ received in the 12 months prior to election unless deemed purely personal—with the investigation hinging on whether Cottrell’s provided services or the Harborne gift fall within that exception (journalism.net.in)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Nigel Farage been accused of?
Nigel Farage has been accused of not declaring certain benefits, including security services and accommodation, that he received before entering parliament.
What is the status of the investigation into Farage's finances?
Farage is currently under investigation by parliament's standards watchdog over whether he should have declared a £5 million donation from a cryptocurrency billionaire.
Who provided Farage with the undeclared benefits?
The Sunday Times reported that George Cottrell, a long-standing ally involved in cryptocurrency, provided Farage with security, social media support, and accommodation.
What has Farage said about the £5 million donation?
Farage stated the donation was an unconditional gift from Christopher Harborne, meant for his personal security, and claimed it was exempt from disclosure rules.
What could happen if Farage is found in breach of parliamentary rules?
If found guilty of a serious breach, Farage could be suspended from the House of Commons, potentially triggering a recall petition and a by-election.

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