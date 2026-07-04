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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to Trump, calls for 'American resolve' to help end war - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to Trump, calls for 'American resolve' to help end war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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Zelenskiy Calls on Trump and U.S. Resolve to Help End Ukraine-Russia War

Ukrainian President Seeks Stronger U.S. Support Amid Ongoing Conflict

Zelenskiy’s Independence Day Discussion with Trump

July 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump on the Fourth of July holiday and called for "American resolve" to help end the more than four-year-old war with Russia.

Key Points from the Conversation

Zelenskiy said he had a "very good" conversation with Trump, discussing the situation on the front line.

Prospects for Ending the Ukraine-Russia War

"There is a real prospect to end this war and American resolve will have a crucial meaning," he said.

Future Diplomatic Engagements

Zelenskiy said he and Trump had agreed to "continue our conversation" at next week's NATO summit in Turkey.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy described the July 4 call with Trump as “very good,” emphasizing that U.S. determination could be pivotal in ending the war.
  • They agreed to resume their conversation at the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey, signaling ongoing diplomatic engagement.
  • This interaction follows prior Trump‑Zelenskiy contacts, including a February call where Trump expressed desire to end the war as soon as possible (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Zelenskiy discuss with President Trump?
Zelenskiy discussed the Ukraine-Russia war and the importance of American involvement with President Trump.
Why did Zelenskiy call for 'American resolve'?
He believes U.S. determination is crucial to helping end the Ukraine-Russia war.
Will further talks between Zelenskiy and Trump take place?
Yes, they agreed to continue their conversation at the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey.
When did the call between Zelenskiy and Trump occur?
The call took place on the Fourth of July holiday.

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