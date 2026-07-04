Zelenskiy Calls on Trump and U.S. Resolve to Help End Ukraine-Russia War

Ukrainian President Seeks Stronger U.S. Support Amid Ongoing Conflict

Zelenskiy’s Independence Day Discussion with Trump

July 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump on the Fourth of July holiday and called for "American resolve" to help end the more than four-year-old war with Russia.

Key Points from the Conversation

Zelenskiy said he had a "very good" conversation with Trump, discussing the situation on the front line.

Prospects for Ending the Ukraine-Russia War

"There is a real prospect to end this war and American resolve will have a crucial meaning," he said.

Future Diplomatic Engagements

Zelenskiy said he and Trump had agreed to "continue our conversation" at next week's NATO summit in Turkey.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by David Gregorio)