Russia Destroys or Damages 200+ Ukrainian Railway Locomotives in 2026

Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Railway Infrastructure

KYIV, July 4 (Reuters) - Russia is targeting Ukrainian railway locomotives and has destroyed or damaged more than 200 since the start of 2026 alone, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Frequency and Impact of Attacks

• Russia has attacked Ukrainian railway facilities more than 1,000 times so far this year, officials say.

Recent Incidents

• Two locomotives were damaged during an attack on Friday evening in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Kuleba said.

Repair Efforts and Financial Burden

• The volume of repair work is increasing steadily and requires significant financial resources, he said.

Role of Ukrzaliznytsia in Ukraine's Exports

• Ukrainian state railways operator Ukrzaliznytsia handles more than 90% of Ukraine's export shipments.

Reporting Credits

(reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Mark Potter)