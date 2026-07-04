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Thousands protest in Germany against far-right AfD

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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Thousands Protest AfD in Germany Amid Fears Over Regional Election Outcomes

Mass Demonstrations and Political Tensions Surround AfD Conference

By Susanne Neumayer-Remter

Protests Erupt in Erfurt

ERFURT, Germany, July 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of opponents of Germany's far-right AfD took to the streets of Erfurt on Saturday and blocked roads to the party's annual conference ahead of regional elections that could see it take power at state level for the first time.

Protesters from unions, civil society groups and left-wing parties gathered as large numbers of police, including reinforcements from across Germany, were deployed ahead of the AfD's two-day annual conference. AfD stands for Alternative for Germany.

Police Response and Protest Tactics

Watched by police in riot gear, protesters sat in rows to block highways and roads leading to the convention centre where the meeting is being held. Police estimated around 15,000 people joined demonstrations in and around the eastern city.

"We want to make it clear that we simply won't tolerate this, that fascism is on the rise here in Germany," said Georg Becker, a spokesperson for Widersetzen ("Resist"), an anti-AfD umbrella group.

AfD's Political Momentum

Leading in the Polls

LEADING IN THE POLLS

The conference, where co-leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla are expected to be re-elected, comes ahead of elections in the eastern states of Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern that the AfD hopes will help pave the way for success at national level.

AfD's Rise and Opposition

Formed more than a decade ago, the AfD has opened a clear lead in opinion polls over Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives with a mix of nationalist rhetoric, calls for tougher immigration policies and appeals to voters frustrated with successive governments and years of economic stagnation.

Opponents accuse the AfD of promoting racist policies and attitudes incompatible with Germany's democratic values and say it would threaten the country's constitutional order. Mainstream parties have ruled out any cooperation, under a so-called "firewall" strategy designed to isolate the party and keep it out of coalition governments.

AfD leaders deny opposing Germany's democratic foundations and earlier this year won a court injunction ordering the domestic intelligence service to suspend a previous classification of the party as "extremist".

Regional Election Stakes

Recent polls put AfD support as high as 29%, compared with around 22% for Merz's CDU/CSU conservatives. The party also made strong gains in two regional elections in western Germany earlier this year.

Its strongest support, however, comes from the former communist east, where surveys show the highest levels of voter disillusionment with the traditional party system.

Key Battlegrounds: Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

In Saxony-Anhalt, where the latest poll puts the AfD on 41% ahead of 23% for Merz's Christian Democrats, the party is aiming for outright victory. It also has hopes of becoming the largest party in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

(Writing by James Mackenzie. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Police in Erfurt deployed thousands of officers, including reinforcements from across Germany, to manage anticipated protests that could draw up to 50,000 demonstrators and possible violent fringe elements (zeit.de)
  • The ‘Widersetzen’ (Resist) coalition and nearly 200 civil society groups—including unions, climate activists, ‘Omas gegen Rechts’, Attac, BUND and GEW—organized sit‑ins and blockades targeting highways (like A71) and key roads leading to the Messe Erfurt where the AfD congress was being held (zeit.de)
  • The AfD, with Co‑leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla expected to be re‑elected, are preparing ahead of upcoming regional elections in eastern states where polls show strong support, while the protests underscore civil resistance and fears over rising far‑right influence (de.euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are people protesting against the AfD in Germany?
Protesters oppose the far-right AfD's policies and fear its rise to power could threaten Germany's democracy.
How many protesters attended the demonstrations in Erfurt?
Police estimated around 15,000 people joined the anti-AfD demonstrations in and around Erfurt.
What are the main accusations against the AfD?
Opponents accuse the party of promoting racist policies and endangering Germany's constitutional order.
What strategy do mainstream parties use to respond to the AfD?
Mainstream parties follow a 'firewall' strategy, isolating the AfD and refusing coalition cooperation.

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