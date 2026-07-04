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UK's Next plans takeover bid for Harvey Nichols, Sky News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Next plans takeover bid for Harvey Nichols, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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Next Reportedly Preparing Takeover Bid for Luxury Retailer Harvey Nichols

Next's Potential Acquisition of Harvey Nichols

Overview of the Reported Takeover Bid

July 4 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next is preparing to launch a takeover bid for luxury department store chain Harvey Nichols, Sky News reported on Saturday. 

Verification and Responses

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Next and Harvey Nichols did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Status of the Acquisition Plans

Next's plans to buy Harvey Nichols are at a relatively early stage, the report added. 

Background on Harvey Nichols

History and Offerings

Founded in 1831, Harvey Nichols sells luxury wares from cosmetics and fashion brands to food and wine, according to its website.

Context: Next's Recent Acquisitions

Russell & Bromley Acquisition

The report comes after Next acquired footwear brand Russell & Bromley through an insolvency process, paying 2.5 million pounds ($3.34 million). 

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7490 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Next is reportedly planning a takeover bid for Harvey Nichols, though unconfirmed by the parties involved, per Sky News.
  • The move comes after Next acquired the Russell & Bromley brand, intellectual property, and three key stores in early 2026.
  • Next appears to be executing a strategic expansion in luxury retail through opportunistic acquisitions of heritage brands.

Frequently Asked Questions

What company is Next planning to acquire?
Next is reportedly planning a takeover bid for luxury department store chain Harvey Nichols.
What stage is the possible acquisition at?
Next's plans to buy Harvey Nichols are at a relatively early stage.
When was Harvey Nichols founded?
Harvey Nichols was founded in 1831.
What products does Harvey Nichols sell?
Harvey Nichols sells luxury wares including cosmetics, fashion brands, food, and wine.
What was Next's recent acquisition before this report?
Next recently acquired footwear brand Russell & Bromley for £2.5 million.

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