Next Reportedly Preparing Takeover Bid for Luxury Retailer Harvey Nichols
Next's Potential Acquisition of Harvey Nichols
Overview of the Reported Takeover Bid
July 4 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next is preparing to launch a takeover bid for luxury department store chain Harvey Nichols, Sky News reported on Saturday.
Verification and Responses
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Next and Harvey Nichols did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Status of the Acquisition Plans
Next's plans to buy Harvey Nichols are at a relatively early stage, the report added.
Background on Harvey Nichols
History and Offerings
Founded in 1831, Harvey Nichols sells luxury wares from cosmetics and fashion brands to food and wine, according to its website.
Context: Next's Recent Acquisitions
Russell & Bromley Acquisition
The report comes after Next acquired footwear brand Russell & Bromley through an insolvency process, paying 2.5 million pounds ($3.34 million).
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.7490 pounds)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)