Next Reportedly Preparing Takeover Bid for Luxury Retailer Harvey Nichols

Next's Potential Acquisition of Harvey Nichols

Overview of the Reported Takeover Bid

July 4 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next is preparing to launch a takeover bid for luxury department store chain Harvey Nichols, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Verification and Responses

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Next and Harvey Nichols did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Status of the Acquisition Plans

Next's plans to buy Harvey Nichols are at a relatively early stage, the report added.

Background on Harvey Nichols

History and Offerings

Founded in 1831, Harvey Nichols sells luxury wares from cosmetics and fashion brands to food and wine, according to its website.

Context: Next's Recent Acquisitions

Russell & Bromley Acquisition

The report comes after Next acquired footwear brand Russell & Bromley through an insolvency process, paying 2.5 million pounds ($3.34 million).

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7490 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)