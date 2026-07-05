Bridgepoint Invests €200 Million in Skello, Boosting French HR Tech Expansion

Bridgepoint's Strategic Investment in Skello

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Bridgepoint is set to provide the majority of a €200 million ($229 million) funding round for French AI-powered HR management software company Skello, becoming the startup's lead minority shareholder, a source close to the matter said.

Bridgepoint's investment will be made through Bridgepoint Development Capital V, the same lower-middle-market fund the firm used to reinvest in French software company Brevo in November 2025, the same source said. A spokesperson for Skello did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Key Details of the Investment

Here are the key details:

Stakeholder Participation

• Skello's founders, management team and some existing investors are reinvesting as part of the deal; the management team will increase its stake, the source said.

Expansion and Growth Plans

• Skello plans to use the proceeds to consolidate its leadership in France and expand across Europe, and to hire in the second half of 2026, including in AI, the source said.

Previous Funding Rounds

• Skello raised a €40 million Series B funding round in 2021 led by Partech, with participation from previous investors XAnge and Aglae Ventures, Partech said in a statement at the time.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8735 euro)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Editing by Matthew Lewis)