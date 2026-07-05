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Bridgepoint leads €200 million fundraising in French HR tech firm Skello, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 5, 2026

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Bridgepoint Invests €200 Million in Skello, Boosting French HR Tech Expansion

Bridgepoint's Strategic Investment in Skello

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Bridgepoint is set to provide the majority of a €200 million ($229 million) funding round for French AI-powered HR management software company Skello, becoming the startup's lead minority shareholder, a source close to the matter said.

Bridgepoint's investment will be made through Bridgepoint Development Capital V, the same lower-middle-market fund the firm used to reinvest in French software company Brevo in November 2025, the same source said. A spokesperson for Skello did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Key Details of the Investment

Here are the key details:

Stakeholder Participation

• Skello's founders, management team and some existing investors are reinvesting as part of the deal; the management team will increase its stake, the source said.

Expansion and Growth Plans

• Skello plans to use the proceeds to consolidate its leadership in France and expand across Europe, and to hire in the second half of 2026, including in AI, the source said.

Previous Funding Rounds

• Skello raised a €40 million Series B funding round in 2021 led by Partech, with participation from previous investors XAnge and Aglae Ventures, Partech said in a statement at the time.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8735 euro)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Bridgepoint Development Capital V will provide the majority of the €200 million round, marking Bridgepoint as Skello’s lead minority investor.
  • Founders, management and existing investors are reinvesting; Skello plans to reinforce its leadership in France and hire across Europe in H2 2026, especially in AI.
  • Skello previously raised €40 million in a Series B in 2021 led by Partech, and currently employs ~400, serves ~25 000 clients and targets €100 million ARR by 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading the €200 million fundraising round for Skello?
Bridgepoint is leading the €200 million fundraising round for Skello, becoming the startup's lead minority shareholder.
What does Skello plan to do with the new funding?
Skello plans to consolidate its leadership in France, expand across Europe, and hire new talent, particularly in AI.
Which fund is Bridgepoint using for this investment?
Bridgepoint is investing through Bridgepoint Development Capital V.
Who else is reinvesting in Skello as part of this deal?
Skello's founders, management team, and some existing investors are also reinvesting.
When did Skello previously raise a major funding round?
Skello previously raised a €40 million Series B funding round in 2021 led by Partech.

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