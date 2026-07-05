French President Emmanuel Macron to Visit Syria for Bilateral Discussions
Overview of Macron's Upcoming Visit to Syria
Purpose of the Visit
July 5 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Syria to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, Syria's presidential media directorate said on Sunday.
Delegation and Participants
Macron, accompanied by a delegation of investors and representatives from French companies, will hold a roundtable session with President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Syrian delegations.
Visit Schedule
The directorate gave no date for the visit.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Joe Bavier)