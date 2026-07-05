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French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 5, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Diplomacy France Syria

French President Emmanuel Macron to Visit Syria for Bilateral Discussions

Overview of Macron's Upcoming Visit to Syria

Purpose of the Visit

July 5 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Syria to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, Syria's presidential media directorate said on Sunday.

Delegation and Participants

Macron, accompanied by a delegation of investors and representatives from French companies, will hold a roundtable session with President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Syrian delegations.

Visit Schedule

The directorate gave no date for the visit.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Macron’s planned trip marks the first visit by a French head of state to Damascus since Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, reinforcing France’s diplomatic re-engagement with Syria. (asianewslb.com)
  • The accompanying economic delegation is expected to include top executives from CAC 40 and state-owned companies across sectors such as energy and defence, signaling a strategic push toward reconstruction and investment. (intelligenceonline.com)
  • This state visit follows recent milestones including the Syrian president’s May 2025 trip to Paris, France’s reopening of its embassy in Damascus, and prior business delegations—pointing to a gradual normalization of relations. (al-monitor.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is French President Macron visiting Syria?
Macron is visiting Syria to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and address issues of mutual interest.
Who will accompany President Macron during the Syria visit?
Macron will be joined by a delegation of investors and representatives from French companies.
Will President Macron meet with Syrian officials?
Yes, he will hold a roundtable session with President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Syrian delegations.
Has a date been set for Macron's visit to Syria?
No, the Syrian presidential media directorate has not provided a date for the visit.

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