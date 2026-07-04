Continental to sell ContiTech unit to Lone Star Funds for $4.6 billion

Continental to Sell ContiTech Unit to Lone Star Funds in $4.6 Billion Deal

Continental's Strategic Divestment of ContiTech

Details of the Agreement

July 4 (Reuters) - Continental said on Saturday it had signed an agreement to sell its ContiTech plastics and rubber business to private equity firm Lone Star Funds for €4 billion ($4.57 billion), plus potential performance-based components of up to €250 million in subsequent years.

Financial Proceeds and Adjustments

The German car parts supplier said it expects cash proceeds of about €3.1 billion from the sale, subject to customary adjustments.

Strategic Focus and Shareholder Impact

Refocusing on Core Business

Continental added that the planned divestment will allow the company to focus on its core tires business going forward.

Distribution to Shareholders

Continental said it expects to distribute around €2.5 billion to shareholders after the completion of the transaction.

Background and Industry Context

Division Challenges and Workforce Impact

The division has been under pressure, and, in May, cut 3,000 jobs, including 1,600 in Germany, adding that the sale could be completed by the end of 2026.

Deal Negotiations and Market Relevance

Reuters reported, citing sources, on Friday that the companies were nearing a deal on ContiTech, which makes rubber and plastic products for industrial clients.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8745 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mihika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Ros Russell)