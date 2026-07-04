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Continental to sell ContiTech unit to Lone Star Funds for $4.6 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Continental to sell ContiTech unit to Lone Star Funds for $4.6 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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Continental to Sell ContiTech Unit to Lone Star Funds in $4.6 Billion Deal

Continental's Strategic Divestment of ContiTech

Details of the Agreement

July 4 (Reuters) - Continental said on Saturday it had signed an agreement to sell its ContiTech plastics and rubber business to private equity firm Lone Star Funds for €4 billion ($4.57 billion), plus potential performance-based components of up to €250 million in subsequent years.

Financial Proceeds and Adjustments

The German car parts supplier said it expects cash proceeds of about €3.1 billion from the sale, subject to customary adjustments.

Strategic Focus and Shareholder Impact

Refocusing on Core Business

Continental added that the planned divestment will allow the company to focus on its core tires business going forward.

Distribution to Shareholders

Continental said it expects to distribute around €2.5 billion to shareholders after the completion of the transaction.

Background and Industry Context

Division Challenges and Workforce Impact

The division has been under pressure, and, in May, cut 3,000 jobs, including 1,600 in Germany, adding that the sale could be completed by the end of 2026.

Deal Negotiations and Market Relevance

Reuters reported, citing sources, on Friday that the companies were nearing a deal on ContiTech, which makes rubber and plastic products for industrial clients.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8745 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mihika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The approved valuation stands at €4 billion, with contingent payments up to €250 million based on future performance (de.investing.com).
  • Continental anticipates net cash proceeds of approximately €3.1 billion, after customary adjustments (finanza.repubblica.it).
  • Following completion, approximately €2.5 billion is earmarked for distribution to shareholders, enabling Continental to sharpen its focus on its core tire business (finanza.repubblica.it).
  • ContiTech had cut about 3,000 jobs globally—including 1,600 in Germany—in May as part of a cost‑saving plan targeting €150 million in annual savings from 2028 (european-rubber-journal.com).
  • The sale marks another step in Continental’s broader divestment strategy strengthening its mid‑term outlook: Tires volume is its focus while ContiTech, sans OESL, targets €5–6 billion in mid‑term sales (wireassociation.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Continental selling to Lone Star Funds?
Continental is selling its ContiTech plastics and rubber business to Lone Star Funds.
How much is the ContiTech sale worth?
The sale is valued at €4 billion ($4.57 billion), plus potential performance-based components of up to €250 million.
Why is Continental selling the ContiTech division?
Continental is divesting the ContiTech business to focus more on its core tires business.
What does Continental plan to do with the proceeds from the sale?
Continental plans to distribute around €2.5 billion to shareholders after the completion of the transaction.
When is the ContiTech sale expected to be completed?
The sale could be completed by the end of 2026.

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