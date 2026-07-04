St Petersburg and Vysotsk Ports Hit by Major Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Details of the Drone Attack on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Overview of the Incident

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Authorities in Russia's second city of St Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad region said on Saturday the area suffered a major Ukrainian drone attack overnight, with a Baltic Sea port that handles oil exports reported hit.

St Petersburg Under Attack

St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said the city of 6 million had come under a "large-scale" drone attack. He gave no details of specific targets, but local media outlet Bumaga reported a fire at the city's oil terminal.

Vysotsk Port Targeted

Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said drones had struck the port of Vysotsk, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of St Petersburg on the Gulf of Finland. The port handles oil, grain, coal and liquefied natural gas.

Defensive Measures Taken

Drozdenko said 72 drones were shot down over the Leningrad region.

Context and Background

Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian energy infrastructure this year, causing fuel shortages in parts of Russia.

Previous Attacks on St Petersburg

St Petersburg, about 900 km (560 miles) from Ukrainian-held territory, has occasionally come under attack from Kyiv's drones. Targets have included the city's oil terminal and a moored warship during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters. Writing by Felix Light. Editing by Mark Potter)