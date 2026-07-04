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St Petersburg region hit by major Ukrainian drone attack, Russian officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy Geopolitics

St Petersburg and Vysotsk Ports Hit by Major Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Details of the Drone Attack on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Overview of the Incident

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Authorities in Russia's second city of St Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad region said on Saturday the area suffered a major Ukrainian drone attack overnight, with a Baltic Sea port that handles oil exports reported hit.

St Petersburg Under Attack

St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said the city of 6 million had come under a "large-scale" drone attack. He gave no details of specific targets, but local media outlet Bumaga reported a fire at the city's oil terminal.

Vysotsk Port Targeted

Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said drones had struck the port of Vysotsk, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of St Petersburg on the Gulf of Finland. The port handles oil, grain, coal and liquefied natural gas.

Defensive Measures Taken

Drozdenko said 72 drones were shot down over the Leningrad region.

Context and Background

Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian energy infrastructure this year, causing fuel shortages in parts of Russia.

Previous Attacks on St Petersburg

St Petersburg, about 900 km (560 miles) from Ukrainian-held territory, has occasionally come under attack from Kyiv's drones. Targets have included the city's oil terminal and a moored warship during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters. Writing by Felix Light. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s long-range drones continue targeting Russian energy infrastructure far from front‑lines, including Baltic oil terminals like Vysotsk and Primorsk, aiming to disrupt export revenues and fuel supply (osw.waw.pl).
  • Recent months have seen repeated strikes on strategic sites: in early June, Ukraine hit St. Petersburg’s oil terminal and navy facilities ahead of the city’s international economic forum (gpb.org).
  • Russia has heightened air‑defence measures around energy hubs, but Ukraine keeps penetrating defences—evidenced by 72 drones reportedly shot down this time in the Leningrad region alone (bairdmaritime.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What areas in Russia were targeted by the Ukrainian drone attack?
St Petersburg and the port of Vysotsk in the Leningrad region were targeted by the major Ukrainian drone attack.
What infrastructure was affected during the drone attack?
The city's oil terminal in St Petersburg and the port of Vysotsk, which handles oil, grain, coal, and LNG, were reported hit.
How many drones were reportedly shot down over the Leningrad region?
Russian officials said 72 drones were shot down over the Leningrad region during the attack.
Why are Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russian energy infrastructure?
Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian energy infrastructure to disrupt supplies, causing fuel shortages in parts of Russia.
How far is St Petersburg from Ukrainian-held territory?
St Petersburg is about 900 km (560 miles) from Ukrainian-held territory.

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