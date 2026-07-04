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Outgoing UK PM Starmer says successor cannot spend less time on foreign affairs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Outgoing UK PM Starmer says successor cannot spend less time on foreign affairs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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Outgoing UK PM Starmer: Successor Cannot Neglect Foreign Affairs in Volatile World

The Importance of Foreign Affairs for the Next UK Prime Minister

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer said whoever succeeds him would have to devote as much time to international crises and diplomacy as he did, rejecting suggestions Britain's next leader could focus more heavily on domestic issues.

Starmer, who announced last month that he would step down after two years in office, said in a BBC interview on Friday that foreign and domestic policy could not be separated as Britain faced an increasingly volatile world.

Balancing International and Domestic Policy

"There's often this discussion - what's the right balance between dealing with international affairs and dealing with domestic affairs? They're one and the same thing," he said.

Asked whether a prime minister could spend less time on diplomacy than he had, Starmer replied: "No, I don't think it is possible."

Criticism and Domestic Priorities

Starmer has faced criticism from some opponents over the amount of time he has spent on foreign policy. Lawmaker Andy Burnham, widely expected to replace Starmer, has promised to focus on domestic priorities including living standards, housing, infrastructure and devolving more power to Britain's regions.

Starmer’s Defense of His International Focus

In a video titled "With Keir" and posted on X on Saturday, Starmer defended the international focus of his premiership, saying Britain had restored its global standing. He cited support for Ukraine and participation in international coalitions among his key achievements.

"The fact that now other countries look to us for that leadership is something I'm really proud of having delivered in the two years we've had in government," he said.

Other Key Accomplishments

Starmer also pointed to stabilising the economy, reducing child poverty and improving the National Health Service among his key accomplishments.

(Reporting by Sam TabahritiEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Starmer, stepping down after about two years in office, emphasized that future PMs cannot afford to scale back on diplomacy amidst rising global volatility (investing.com)
  • He defended his premiership’s international focus—highlighting Britain’s restored global standing through support for Ukraine and coalition-building—as core achievements alongside domestic gains in economy, NHS, and child poverty (theguardian.com)
  • Andy Burnham, the likely successor, campaigns on shifting attention toward domestic priorities like housing and living standards, potentially signaling a leadership contrast (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Keir Starmer stepping down as UK Prime Minister?
Keir Starmer announced he would step down after two years in office, stating his intention last month.
What did Starmer say about a prime minister's focus on foreign affairs?
Starmer asserted a prime minister cannot spend less time on foreign affairs, as international and domestic policies are intertwined.
Who is expected to replace Keir Starmer?
Lawmaker Andy Burnham is widely expected to succeed Keir Starmer as UK Prime Minister.
What are Andy Burnham's promised priorities if he becomes Prime Minister?
Burnham has pledged to focus on domestic issues, including living standards, housing, infrastructure, and devolving more power to regions.
What international achievements did Starmer cite in his tenure?
Starmer mentioned supporting Ukraine and restoring Britain's global standing as key international accomplishments.

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