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Iranians flock to week-long funeral rites for Khamenei

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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Finance Politics Iran Geopolitics

Iranians Gather for Ayatollah Khamenei's Week-Long Funeral Ceremonies

Funeral Processions and Public Mourning in Tehran

By Parisa Hafezi, Ahmed Elimam and Eman Abouhassira

Commencement of Ceremonies

DUBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Mourners thronged a vast prayer complex in Tehran on Saturday as the week-long funeral ceremonies of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei began with the national anthem, religious eulogies and readings from the Koran.

Significance of the Funeral Processions

Iran is staging mass funeral processions for Khamenei – whose 37-year reign was brought to an end in February by the first airstrike of the war launched by the U.S. and Israel – in a show of public devotion to the Islamic Republic's theocratic state and revolutionary zeal. 

Coffin Display and Symbolism

Television footage showed his coffin draped with the Iranian flag and topped with his black turban. It was placed, along with four other coffins of his slain family members, on a large black platform that resembled the Kaaba, the cube-shaped structure at the centre of Islam's holiest site in Mecca.

The vast courtyard of the complex, the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, was filled with mourners, many waving Iranian flags and carrying photographs of the slain leader.

Public Sentiment and Reactions

"'Death to America' chants echoed through Tehran's Mosalla on the day of the farewell to 'Mr. Martyr'," state broadcaster Seda va Sima said.

In video posts on other state media news sites, mourners were also heard chanting: "Our slogan is one word: Revenge, revenge," and "We will kill, we will kill he who killed our Imam."

Logistics and Next Steps

Water misted from rooftops to cool mourners in the summer heat. Khamenei’s coffin will remain in the Mosalla until Sunday evening.

His body was expected to be taken to Qom, Najaf and Kerbala, the great Shi'ite centres of Iran and Iraq, before being laid to rest on Thursday in Mashhad, home to the country's holiest pilgrim shrine.

Previous Ceremonies and Public Participation

The coffin was unveiled late on Thursday to a throng of sobbing supporters, who were swaying and beating their heads in time to a sung lament as flowers were thrown from the bier into the crowd. On Friday the coffin was laid in state in the great prayer hall built to honour his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. 

Authorities plan to mobilise millions of people for big processions over the coming days, offering transport, food and lodging to buoy the numbers. 

Leadership Transition

The new supreme leader, Khamenei's son Mojtaba Khamenei, has not been seen in any new image since being wounded in the strike that killed his father.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Ahmed Elimam and Eman Abouhassira; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Mass turnout underscores the theocratic state’s bid to project revolutionary unity and legitimacy amid wartime turmoil and recent domestic unrest (apnews.com)
  • Funeral rites delayed due to the war, now unfolding after a tentative truce, include stops in Qom, Najaf, Kerbala and a burial in Mashhad (apnews.com)
  • Military authorities warned the US and Israel against targeting funeral events, reflecting heightened security risks during this politically sensitive period (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the funeral rites for Ayatollah Khamenei being held?
The funeral rites began at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran and will proceed to Qom, Najaf, Kerbala, and Mashhad.
How long will the funeral ceremonies for Khamenei last?
The ceremonies span a week, with the final burial taking place on Thursday in Mashhad.
Who attended the start of the funeral ceremonies in Tehran?
Thousands of mourners filled the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, waving flags and carrying Khamenei's photos.
Who is the new Supreme Leader after Khamenei's death?
Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reported as the new Supreme Leader but has not been seen since being wounded.
What was the public reaction during the funeral processions?
Chants against America and calls for revenge were heard among the mourning crowds in Tehran.

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