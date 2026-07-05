Uber Halts Most European Food Delivery Expansion to Pursue Delivery Hero Deal
Uber's Strategic Shift in European Food Delivery
Background on Uber's Expansion Plans
July 5 (Reuters) - Uber has paused the majority of its planned food delivery expansion in Europe just months after it was announced as the ride-sharing company continues to pursue a takeover of Delivery Hero, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Countries Affected by the Pause
Uber no longer plans to launch food delivery in five of the seven countries it had targeted for expansion this year, including Austria, Norway and Greece, the report said.
Verification and Reporting
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru)