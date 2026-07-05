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Uber pauses Europe food delivery expansion as it pursues Delivery Hero deal, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Uber pauses Europe food delivery expansion as it pursues Delivery Hero deal, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 5, 2026

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Uber Halts Most European Food Delivery Expansion to Pursue Delivery Hero Deal

Uber's Strategic Shift in European Food Delivery

Background on Uber's Expansion Plans

July 5 (Reuters) - Uber has paused the majority of its planned food delivery expansion in Europe just months after it was announced as the ride-sharing company continues to pursue a takeover of Delivery Hero, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. 

Countries Affected by the Pause

Uber no longer plans to launch food delivery in five of the seven countries it had targeted for expansion this year, including Austria, Norway and Greece, the report said.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. 

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Uber is shelving launches in five of seven European markets previously targeted for 2026 expansion, focusing instead on its takeover bid of Delivery Hero (esmmagazine.com).
  • The acquisition effort includes an indicative €33 per‑share offer, raising Uber’s stake to ~19.5%, with talks ongoing to potentially raise the bid amid complex antitrust scrutiny (pymnts.com).
  • Delivery Hero shares have surged, reaching 18‑month highs, as investors react to consolidation moves in the European food‑delivery sector and potential regulatory hurdles (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Uber paused its food delivery expansion in Europe?
Uber has paused the majority of its planned food delivery expansion to focus on pursuing a takeover of Delivery Hero.
Which countries are affected by Uber's expansion pause?
Uber no longer plans to launch food delivery in five of the seven targeted countries, including Austria, Norway, and Greece.
What is the connection between Uber and Delivery Hero?
Uber is continuing to pursue a potential takeover of Delivery Hero according to the Financial Times report.
When was Uber's food delivery expansion in Europe announced?
Uber's planned food delivery expansion in Europe was announced just months before this recent pause.

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