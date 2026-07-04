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German cabinet to approve draft budget with more than €203 billion in borrowing, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German cabinet to approve draft budget with more than €203 billion in borrowing, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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Germany’s 2027 Draft Budget: Over €203 Billion in Borrowing Approved by Cabinet

Key Highlights of Germany’s 2027 Budget Draft

By Maria Martinez

Cabinet Approval and Borrowing Breakdown

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet will approve the first draft of the 2027 budget on Monday, with total borrowing of €203.6 billion ($232.8 billion), finance ministry sources said on Saturday, confirming a Reuters report from Friday. 

Borrowing Increase Compared to Previous Years

• Borrowing is up from the €196.5 billion signaled in April and far above the €50.5 billion in 2024 under the previous government, reflecting higher investment and defence spending. New borrowing includes €118.7 billion in the core budget, €54.9 billion via the infrastructure fund and €30 billion from a special defence fund.

Defence and Security Spending

Core Defence and Security Allocations

• Core defence spending will rise to €109.0 billion in 2027 from €82.2 billion in 2026. Including support for Ukraine and other security spending, the total reaches €130.1 billion. The finance ministry expects defence spending to rise from 2.8% of GDP in 2026 to 3.5% from 2029.

Support for Ukraine

• Germany has earmarked €11.6 billion for Ukraine in 2027 and €8.5 billion annually from 2028 to 2030. "What stands behind this is that we will do whatever is necessary to support Ukraine," a finance ministry source said.

Investment and Total Spending

Infrastructure and Investment Growth

• Total investment will rise to €117.5 billion in 2027 from €78.9 billion in 2025, helped by a €500 billion infrastructure fund and looser borrowing rules for defence.

Overall Budget Expansion

• Total spending in the 2027 draft budget will increase 5.9% from 2026 to €555.4 billion.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8745 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Martinez. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Borrowing jumps to €203.6 billion—driven by higher investment via a €500 billion fund and relaxed debt‑brake limits for defence and infrastructure borrowing (telegraphindia.com).
  • Core defence outlays soar to around €109 billion in 2027, rising to €130.1 billion when Ukraine aid and security spending are included; defence share of GDP expected to climb to 3.5 % by 2029 (au.marketscreener.com).
  • Germany maintains strong support for Ukraine—allocating €11.6 billion in 2027 and €8.5 billion annually from 2028 to 2030—as part of its expanded budget framework (cyprus-mail.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will Germany borrow in its 2027 draft budget?
Germany's cabinet will approve €203.6 billion in total borrowing for the 2027 budget.
What accounts for the increase in Germany's borrowing compared to previous budgets?
The borrowing increase is due to higher investment, defence spending, and support for Ukraine.
How much will Germany spend on defence in 2027?
Core defence spending will rise to €109 billion in 2027, with total defence and security spending at €130.1 billion.
What is the projected total spending in Germany's 2027 draft budget?
Total spending is expected to increase by 5.9% from 2026 to reach €555.4 billion in 2027.
How much has Germany allocated for Ukraine in the 2027 budget?
Germany has earmarked €11.6 billion for Ukraine in 2027 and €8.5 billion annually from 2028 to 2030.

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