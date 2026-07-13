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Morning Bid: Oil swept along on troubled waters - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Oil swept along on troubled waters

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Oil Prices Surge Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions and Global Market Shifts

Market Reactions and Economic Impacts

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

Strait of Hormuz Tensions and Oil Price Movements

It's been a shaky start to the week for markets as Iran and the United States trade attacks in the Gulf, while Tehran claims to have closed the vital Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump insisted the strait was open to commercial traffic, and U.S. officials said 20 ships were escorted through the waterway in the previous 24 hours.

Shipping Disruptions and Market Volatility

The UKMTO reported transits had already slowed to 10 by Friday, and ship tracking sites showed no vessels in the narrowest part of the strait on Monday, or at least none with their transponders on.

The mere threat to shipping was enough to see Brent and U.S. crude rise almost 4%, nudge 10-year yields up 2 basis points and lift the dollar broadly. The Nikkei led Asian markets lower, and European share futures are down 0.6% or so.

Investor Sentiment and Earnings Season

Nasdaq futures lost 0.6% with investors increasingly focused on the looming earnings season and whether sky-high expectations for AI-related companies and chipmakers can be met. The major banks kick off from Tuesday, while Netflix and General Electric are also on the docket.

AI Capex Boom and Financial Outlook

Analysts at BofA warned the AI capex boom was eroding cash generation with hyperscalers having spent $234 billion this year and forward free cash flow expected to turn negative for the first time since at least 2007.

Central Bank Actions and Inflation Data

Investors also nudged up the chance of a hike in interest rates from the Federal Reserve, just a day before Chair Kevin Warsh is due to face Congress for the first time in his new role.

Inflation Trends and Oil Price Effects

Inflation figures for June on Tuesday could show some cooling in the headline rate of 4.2% as petrol prices decline, though some of that will reverse now that oil is rising anew.

Currency Movements and Political Developments

Yen and Pound Fluctuations

The dollar firmed to 162.05 yen, regaining some of the ground lost on Friday when Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama floated an idea to encourage the $1.8 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) and other retirement vehicles to bring some of their cash pile home.

The pound eased to $1.3381 ahead of a pivotal week in UK politics as Andy Burnham is expected to be formally anointed as Labour leader on Friday and named as prime minister on July 20.

Key Events to Watch

Upcoming Central Bank Appearances

Influential Figures Speaking

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

- Appearances by Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, ECB member Isabel Schnabel, Bank of England Executive Director Ruth Smith

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran’s renewed declaration of closing the Strait of Hormuz, despite U.S. insistence it remains open and escorted ships continuing transit, has spurred a near 4% rally in Brent and U.S. crude prices. (investing.com)
  • Markets await a busy earnings calendar and monetary policy developments: hyperscaler AI capex boom is pressuring free cash flow, and expectations of Fed rate hikes mount ahead of Chair Kevin Warsh’s Congressional debut. (apnews.com)
  • Currency moves reflect global uncertainty—yen strengthened amid Japanese policy chatter, and the pound weakened ahead of UK political developments. Fed testimony and U.S. inflation data will be key to shaping markets this week. (kiplinger.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices surge recently?
Oil prices surged due to heightened tensions in the Gulf as Iran and the US traded attacks and Tehran claimed to close the Strait of Hormuz.
How are global markets reacting to the Strait of Hormuz news?
Global markets saw volatility, with Brent crude and US oil prices rising nearly 4%, while Asian and European shares traded lower.
What effect do these events have on interest rates?
Investors nudged up the chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike ahead of inflation data and the new Fed Chair's upcoming Congressional appearance.
Which major companies are reporting earnings this week?
Major banks, Netflix, and General Electric are set to report earnings, drawing focus amid high expectations for AI-related companies.
How has the dollar responded to the recent market turmoil?
The dollar firmed, especially against the yen, as investors sought safe-haven assets amid geopolitical and market uncertainties.

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