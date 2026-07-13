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Deutsche Bank pays $1.3 million penalty for Australian trade reporting failures, regulator says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Bank pays $1.3 million penalty for Australian trade reporting failures, regulator says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Deutsche Bank pays $1.3 million penalty for Australian trade reporting failures

Deutsche Bank Penalized for OTC Derivative Misreporting in Australia

Background of the Penalty

July 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has paid an A$2 million ($1.3 million) penalty for misreporting more than 260,000 over-the-counter (OTC) derivative transactions, Australia's securities regulator said on Monday.

Regulatory Findings

ASIC's Investigation and Findings

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) issued the infringement notice after finding that the German bank failed to accurately report the 'direction' field data across foreign exchange and commodities transactions between October 21, 2024 and August, 15, 2025.

Systemic Failures Identified

ASIC considers the direction data reporting failures were systemic and reflected deficiencies in Deutsche Bank’s internal reporting framework.

Deutsche Bank's Response

Cooperation and Remedial Actions

Deutsche Bank has cooperated with the investigation and is implementing measures to prevent further reporting errors, the watchdog said.

Media Response

Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar and Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • The penalty stems from misreporting of more than 260,000 OTC derivative trades to ASIC, highlighting serious deficiencies in reporting systems and controls.
  • Australia’s regulator underscores that accurate OTC derivatives data is essential for market transparency and regulatory oversight.
  • This case echoes similar compliance failures in the Australian market, including Macquarie Securities’ A$35 million penalty in March 2026 for misreporting short sales.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Deutsche Bank face a penalty in Australia?
Deutsche Bank was penalized for misreporting more than 260,000 over-the-counter derivative transactions.
How much did Deutsche Bank pay as a penalty?
Deutsche Bank paid an A$2 million ($1.3 million) penalty.
Who imposed the penalty on Deutsche Bank?
The penalty was imposed by Australia's securities regulator.
What type of transactions were misreported by Deutsche Bank?
Deutsche Bank misreported over 260,000 OTC derivative transactions.

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