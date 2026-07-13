Deutsche Bank pays $1.3 million penalty for Australian trade reporting failures

Deutsche Bank Penalized for OTC Derivative Misreporting in Australia

Background of the Penalty

July 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has paid an A$2 million ($1.3 million) penalty for misreporting more than 260,000 over-the-counter (OTC) derivative transactions, Australia's securities regulator said on Monday.

Regulatory Findings

ASIC's Investigation and Findings

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) issued the infringement notice after finding that the German bank failed to accurately report the 'direction' field data across foreign exchange and commodities transactions between October 21, 2024 and August, 15, 2025.

Systemic Failures Identified

ASIC considers the direction data reporting failures were systemic and reflected deficiencies in Deutsche Bank’s internal reporting framework.

Deutsche Bank's Response

Cooperation and Remedial Actions

Deutsche Bank has cooperated with the investigation and is implementing measures to prevent further reporting errors, the watchdog said.

Media Response

Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar and Rashmi Aich)