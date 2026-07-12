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Germany funds 50,000 strike drones for Ukraine, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany funds 50,000 strike drones for Ukraine, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Defense Geopolitics

Germany Finances 50,000 Strike Drones for Ukraine Amid Russia War

Germany's Major Drone Purchase to Support Ukraine

By Cassell Bryan-Low

Scale and Significance of the Drone Order

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Germany is funding 50,000 attack drones for Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter said, in an order that marks one of the biggest known purchases of drones for Kyiv by a Western government.

Ukraine has relied heavily on a range of unmanned vehicles during the more than four-year-old war against Russia, and it is producing millions of drones annually as Ukrainian forces conduct thousands of drone strikes each day.

Details of the Shrike FPV Drones

The attack drone order involves Shrike first-person-view (FPV) drones made by major Ukrainian manufacturer SkyFall and equipped with software from U.S. defence technology firm Auterion designed to autonomously track and hit moving targets in the final phase of the flight.

Contract Value and Delivery Timeline

Auterion CEO Lorenz Meier confirmed the size of the contract, adding that it was worth about €90 million ($103 million) and was funded by a European country. Meier told Reuters some of the drones had already been delivered to Ukraine's government with the rest due for dispatch this year.

Official Responses and Operational Security

SkyFall confirmed Germany's involvement, but said the company could not comment on the details of the purchase. 

Germany's Defence Ministry declined to comment, citing operational security.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry also declined to comment.

Shrike Drone's International Recognition

Pentagon Interest and Competitions

SHRIKE CATCHES PENTAGON'S EYE

The Shrike, a low-cost drone that has been deployed in Ukraine since 2023, recently gained prominence overseas.

Pentagon-Run Competition and Software Integration

A version called Shrike 10-F produced by SkyFall with UK company Skycutter recently topped the leaderboard in the first round of a Pentagon-run competition as part of a $1.1 billion initiative to buy hundreds of thousands of one-way attack drones. Auterion said its software was being used in several entries in the competition.

Western Governments' Broader Drone Support

Meier said Auterion was helping to supply a total of 100,000 drones for Ukraine this year in partnership with different hardware makers, funded by several Western governments.

Pentagon and UK Contributions

That also includes a $50 million Pentagon contract to provide 33,000 drones, which he said have been delivered to Ukraine. 

Last month, Britain said it would provide 150,000 drones to Ukraine this year as part of a broader £752 million ($1.01 billion) funding package.

Currency Conversion Rates

($1 = 0.8762 euros)

($1 = 0.7460 pounds)

(Reporting by Cassell Bryan-Low; Additional reporting by Sabine Siebold in Berlin and Daniel Flynn in Kyiv;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany has agreed to fund 50,000 Ukrainian-made Shrike FPV attack drones, produced by SkyFall with autonomous software from Auterion, amounting to approximately €90 million ($103 million), according to Auterion’s CEO and Reuters reporting. (gov.uk)
  • SkyFall confirmed Germany’s involvement in the drone deal but gave no further details, while deliveries have already started and are expected to continue throughout 2026. (gov.uk)
  • This order is part of a broader push by Western allies to scale up drone support, including a UK pledge of 150,000 drones under a £752 million package and significant drone funding from the Netherlands and other European donors. (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many attack drones is Germany funding for Ukraine?
Germany is funding a total of 50,000 attack drones for Ukraine, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Which companies are involved in the drone order for Ukraine?
Ukrainian manufacturer SkyFall produces the Shrike FPV drones with software by U.S. company Auterion.
How much is the German-funded drone contract worth?
The contract is valued at about €90 million ($103 million USD).
What makes the Shrike drone significant in this context?
The Shrike is a low-cost FPV drone equipped with advanced tracking software, widely used by Ukrainian forces.
Are other Western governments providing drones to Ukraine?
Yes, the UK and the US are also funding and supplying drones for Ukraine's defense efforts.

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