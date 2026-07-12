Norwegian Air Changes Logo to British Airways' After World Cup Wager Loss

Norwegian Air's Social Media Bet with British Airways

The Friendly Wager and Its Outcome

July 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air has honoured its social media wager with British Airways and changed its Instagram profile picture to BA's logo for a day after England's 2-1 victory over Norway in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Details of the Bet

Ahead of the match, the two carriers made a light-hearted bet: The one representing the losing country would swap its Instagram profile picture to that of the winner for 24 hours.

Norwegian Air's Response and Message

"While the tournament is over for us, this friendly bet will forever live in all our hearts," Norwegian wrote under the unfamiliar logo, adding a congratulatory message. "We wish England and British Airways all the best in the semi-final, and we sincerely hope you’ll get to bring football home!"

Upcoming World Cup Semi-Final

England will face Argentina in the semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)