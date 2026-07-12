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Soccer-Norwegian Air wears BA's colours for a day after World Cup social media wager - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Norwegian Air wears BA's colours for a day after World Cup social media wager

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

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Norwegian Air Changes Logo to British Airways' After World Cup Wager Loss

Norwegian Air's Social Media Bet with British Airways

The Friendly Wager and Its Outcome

July 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air has honoured its social media wager with British Airways and changed its Instagram profile picture to BA's logo for a day after England's 2-1 victory over Norway in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Details of the Bet

Ahead of the match, the two carriers made a light-hearted bet: The one representing the losing country would swap its Instagram profile picture to that of the winner for 24 hours.

Norwegian Air's Response and Message

"While the tournament is over for us, this friendly bet will forever live in all our hearts," Norwegian wrote under the unfamiliar logo, adding a congratulatory message. "We wish England and British Airways all the best in the semi-final, and we sincerely hope you’ll get to bring football home!"

Upcoming World Cup Semi-Final

England will face Argentina in the semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Norwegian Air and British Airways made a lighthearted wager on Instagram before England vs Norway: the losing airline would replace its profile logo with the other’s for one day. (hindustantimes.com)
  • Following England’s 2‑1 win on July 12, Norwegian Air fulfilled the bet by switching its Instagram profile to BA’s logo and posted a message referencing 'It’s coming home,' wishing BA luck in the semi‑final. (creators.yahoo.com)
  • The stunt drew widespread praise online as clever, good‑spirited marketing—celebrated for both its brevity and the camaraderie it inspired within and beyond the aviation industry. (friday.ie)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Norwegian Air change its Instagram profile picture to British Airways' logo?
Norwegian Air lost a World Cup social media wager with British Airways and changed its profile picture to BA's logo for 24 hours.
Which World Cup match led to the logo change between Norwegian Air and British Airways?
England's 2-1 victory over Norway in the World Cup quarter-final led to the logo change.
What was the nature of the bet between Norwegian Air and British Airways?
The carriers agreed the losing side would change its Instagram profile picture to the winner's logo for one day.
How did Norwegian Air respond to losing the bet?
Norwegian Air congratulated England and British Airways and posted a supportive message under the new logo.
Who will England play next after defeating Norway?
England will face Argentina in the World Cup semi-final in Atlanta.

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