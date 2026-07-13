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Analysis-Less than a month's supply: Europe's jet fuel stocks are wafer thin as Iran tensions flare - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-Less than a month's supply: Europe's jet fuel stocks are wafer thin as Iran tensions flare

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy Oil Supply Chain

Europe Faces Tight Jet Fuel Supplies Amid Middle East Disruptions

Europe's Jet Fuel Market Under Pressure

By Seher Dareen

Rising Risks and Regional Vulnerabilities

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Europe has imported jet fuel from the U.S. and Asia, raised its refiners' output and drawn on stocks to keep planes flying – and yet it remains the region most exposed as renewed Middle Eastern tension raises the risk of further supply disruption.

Britain, France and Germany are particularly vulnerable in a continent where decades of refinery closures left it more reliant than most on Middle Eastern shipments via the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait, conduit for around a fifth of the world's seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas until U.S.-Israeli airstrikes unleashed a war on Iran at the end of February, partly reopened in June.

In July, however, a fragile truce has come under threat from strikes by both sides.

Supply Deficits and Inventory Challenges

Data from consultancy Energy Aspects dated June 18 already anticipates a supply deficit across Europe of nearly 600,000 barrels per day in the third quarter, against surpluses of 116,000 bpd in the United States and 425,000 bpd in Asia-Pacific.

Inventories stood at 38 million barrels at the start of June, compared with 99 million in the United States, Energy Aspects said. That leaves Europe with less than 30 days of demand cover, Reuters calculations show — the tightest of the major jet fuel markets.

The most recent data available from the International Energy Agency's latest monthly report, showed provisionally jet fuel stocks were 10% higher year-on-year at the end of May, while refinery output rose 30%. The figures also implied only a month of leeway.

"We still do expect some tightness through August at this rate," said Janiv Shah, analyst at Rystad.

The European Commission has also acknowledged the situation could get worse.

EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said in June the bloc faced tighter jet fuel stocks towards the end of the summer holiday season and that Brussels would coordinate releases of national reserves if needed.

Alternative Supply Sources and Market Adaptations

Cargoes from Canada to South Korea

CARGOES FROM CANADA TO SOUTH KOREA

Until war broke out at the end of February, Europe had relied on the Middle East for around half of its jet fuel imports.

In March, analysts had expected African countries, which sourced nearly all their jet fuel from the Middle East, to be the hardest hit.

However, they have managed to increased imports from Nigeria's Dangote refinery, as well as India and Oman, according to data from commodities intelligence firm Kpler.

Europe, meanwhile, has so far prevented supplies running out by turning to new sellers, such as Canada.

In June, Europe overall imported 673,000 bpd of jet fuel, its highest since October 2025, Kpler data showed.

The U.S. and Nigeria were the biggest exporters to Europe, but Kuwait, Canada, India and South Korea also provided cargoes.

Imports from India in June reached their highest since February and nearly 25,000 bpd Kuwaiti barrels are due to arrive in August for the first time since early March through a ship-to-ship transfer on the ship Proteus Harvonne.

Before flows were interrupted, Kuwait was one of the biggest suppliers of jet to the region.

Domestic Refining and Production Increases

Among those who increased production to ease the strain, Italian refiners increased jet fuel production by 10% in the first four months of the year.

The countries' imports fell 6%, enabling domestic production to meet nearly 70% of demand in March and April, according to UNEM, Italy's fuel producers' association.

Eni, which accounts for around half of Italy's jet fuel production capacity, boosted output by importing semi-finished products from outside Europe, industry sources said.

Market Impact and Airline Response

Jet Fuel Prices and Airline Costs

Jet fuel prices in northwest Europe meanwhile have fallen to around $133.27 a barrel from a record $215.32 at the end of March, easing pressure on airlines. Fuel typically accounts for between 20% and 25% of operating costs.

Ticket Prices and Flight Capacity

Immediate discounts to air ticket prices are unlikely, analysts say, as demand is strong and capacity is limited, especially after many carriers cut flights to maximise fuel supplies.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in London; additional reporting by Wendell Roelf in Cape Town and Francesca Landini in Milan; editing by Alex Lawler, Nina Chestney and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe entered July with less than 30 days of jet fuel demand cover, the tightest supply buffer of any major market, as stocks were drawn down to about 38 million barrels while the U.S. held around 99 million barrels (marketscreener.com).
  • To compensate, Europe ramped up refiners’ output, increased imports from the U.S., Nigeria, India, Saudi Arabia via Red Sea routes, and Canada, though structural deficits remain—some forecasts suggest a third-quarter shortfall of nearly 600,000 bpd (marketscreener.com).
  • Analysts and EU officials expect supply tightness to extend through August. The European Commission is readying coordinated national reserve releases, while traders warn that any disruption could rapidly deplete already slim stocks (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Europe's jet fuel stocks so low?
Decades of refinery closures and reliance on Middle Eastern imports have left Europe with less than 30 days of jet fuel supply.
How are Middle East tensions impacting Europe’s jet fuel supply?
Renewed conflict threatens shipments via the Strait of Hormuz, increasing supply risks for Europe, which depends heavily on the region.
Which countries is Europe turning to for jet fuel imports?
Europe has increased imports from the U.S., Nigeria, Canada, India, Kuwait, and South Korea to supplement supplies.
Have refinery outputs increased in Europe?
Yes, European refiners have raised production; Italian refiners, for example, increased output by 10% early this year.
Will jet fuel price drops lead to cheaper air tickets?
Immediate ticket price reductions are unlikely due to strong demand and limited flight capacity despite falling fuel prices.

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