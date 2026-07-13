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Nippon Paint said to offer $8.6 billion for Akzo Nobel's paint arm, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nippon Paint said to offer $8.6 billion for Akzo Nobel's paint arm, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Nippon Paint offers $8.6 billion for Akzo Nobel unit, Bloomberg News reports

Details of the Nippon Paint Offer and Industry Context

Overview of the Offer

July 13 (Reuters) - Nippon Paint has made multiple offers for Akzo Nobel's decorative paints business in the past month, including a proposal valuing the unit at 7.5 billion euros ($8.55 billion) last week, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Verification and Responses

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Nippon Paint and Akzo Nobel could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Akzo Nobel's Reaction

Akzo Nobel's management did not engage with Japan's Nippon Paint regarding the offer, which values the business at about 12 times its 2026 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, nor did it inform shareholders of the approach, Bloomberg News said.  

Potential Outcomes

No final decision has been made, and Nippon Paint could still abandon its pursuit of the business, the report added.

Industry Background and Recent Developments

Previous Acquisition Attempts

The approach comes after Nippon Paint and U.S.-based Sherwin-Williams ended efforts to jointly acquire the Dutch paint maker last month. 

Market Trends and Challenges

Paint makers are pursuing mergers to save money amid rising costs, intense competition, and uncertainty caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported goods.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8775 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mihika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Nippon Paint (with Sherwin‑Williams) offered €73 per share (~€12.5 billion total for Akzo Nobel), intending to split off the decorative paint unit for Nippon and other coatings to Sherwin‑Williams (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • Akzo Nobel declined the offer on May 1, 2026, citing strategic commitment to its merger with Axalta, seeing the proposal as offering insufficient value and certainty (sec.gov)
  • By early June 2026, Nippon Paint and Sherwin‑Williams had ended their pursuit, allowing Akzo Nobel to continue with its Axalta merger plans (news.bloomberglaw.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Nippon Paint offer for Akzo Nobel's decorative paints business?
Nippon Paint reportedly made offers valuing Akzo Nobel's decorative paints business at around 7.5 billion euros, equivalent to $8.55 billion.
Which news source reported the Nippon Paint bid?
Bloomberg News reported on Nippon Paint's offers for Akzo Nobel's decorative paints business.
Was the $8.6 billion offer confirmed by other sources?
Reuters could not immediately verify Bloomberg's report on the $8.6 billion offer.
Who reported on this story for Reuters?
The article was reported by Mihika Sharma in Bengaluru and edited by Rashmi Aich.

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