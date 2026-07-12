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Spanish wildfires claim 13th victim as British woman, 93, dies of injuries - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish wildfires claim 13th victim as British woman, 93, dies of injuries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

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Spanish Wildfires in Almeria Kill 13, Authorities Confirm Deaths and Missing

Tragic Impact and Ongoing Response to Almeria Wildfires

By Sergio Leon and Aislinn Laing

Death Toll Rises Amidst Widespread Destruction

LOS GALLARDOS, July 12 (Reuters) - A British woman has died of injuries sustained in wildfires that swept through Spain's southeastern Almeria province starting on Thursday, bringing the total number killed to 13, the regional government said on Sunday night.

The woman, 93, was among eight people admitted to hospital following the fire, four of them with serious injuries.

Victim Details and Official Statements

The Andalusian regional government said in a statement that the woman, who had pre-existing medical conditions, had been admitted to the emergency room in the early hours of Friday morning with burns covering 20% of her body.

Regional emergency chief Antonio Sanz expressed condolences to the family of the woman and others killed in one of Spain's deadliest-ever wildfires, which burned more than 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) in the Los Gallardos municipality.

Missing Persons and International Cooperation

Spain's forensic services data unit, the CID, said on Sunday night that two more people had been reported missing after it started working with authorities in France, Britain and Belgium to formally register their cases, bringing the total to 10.

Efforts to Identify the Missing

The CID said in a statement it was now allowing family members overseas to report their loved ones missing and provide DNA samples in their countries of origin, and it expected to receive more reports in the coming days.

Authorities have not formally identified the dead, which may include some of the individuals reported as missing.

International Victims

The Belgian government said on Sunday it believed there were three Belgian nationals among the victims of the Los Gallardos fires.

One of those was 63-year-old Belgian businessman Stanislas Verdonckt, whose son, Belgian virologist ‌Thomas-Wolf Verdonckt, said he was last in contact with his father by phone just before 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Thursday evening.

Evacuation, Containment, and Community Response

Escape Attempts and Official Advice

Verdonckt told Reuters that his father and his father's neighbours received no warning or advice from the authorities and opted to try to escape on foot when the flames were almost upon them. The Andalusian regional government said the local mayor had advised the group to shelter in place.

Fire Containment and Return of Residents

The president of the regional government of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, posted on social media at midday on Sunday that the fire had been contained and its perimeter secured.

More than 1,000 residents were given the all clear to return to their homes in the evacuated villages north of Los Gallardos on Sunday afternoon.

Ongoing Risks and Community Resilience

Moreno urged citizens to remain vigilant throughout the summer, noting that in Andalusia, Spain's most populous region, an average of 15 forest fires were breaking out every day, rising at times to as many as 22.

An Iranian-born British man, Cameron Karoonian, 72, said he hoped he still had a home to go to. "And then we just need to go and pick up where we left, really," he said. "Get on living and find the cats, make sure they're okay and put it behind us, really."

(Reporting by Sergio Leon, Michael Gore and Nina Lopez; Writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Death toll rises to 13 after a 93‑year‑old British woman succumbed to burn injuries received during the wildfire, which burned more than 7 000 hectares. (europapress.es)
  • Fire perimeter in Los Gallardos has been largely stabilised; phased return of up to 1 000 evacuees authorized as the emergency is downgraded. (europapress.es)
  • Authorities report unprecedented fire speed hindered evacuation, prompting foreign nations and families abroad to report missing loved ones via DNA processes. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have died in the Spanish wildfires in Almeria?
The wildfires have claimed 13 lives, according to regional authorities.
Who was the latest victim identified in the Almeria wildfires?
A 93-year-old British woman died from burns sustained in the fire.
How many people are reported missing after the Los Gallardos fires?
Authorities say a total of 10 people have been reported missing.
Has the wildfire in Los Gallardos been contained?
Yes, officials confirmed the fire has been contained and the perimeter secured.
How many residents were allowed to return to their homes?
More than 1,000 residents were given the all clear to return home in evacuated villages.

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