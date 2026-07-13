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EU ministers to debate curbing trade with Israeli settlements - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU ministers to debate curbing trade with Israeli settlements

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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EU Ministers to Explore Trade Restrictions with Israeli West Bank Settlements

EU Considers Measures Against Trade with Israeli Settlements

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will on Monday explore whether there is enough support for new measures to curb trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to diplomats and officials.

Commission's Confidential Paper and Proposed Options

The discussion will be based on a confidential paper by the European Commission that floats three different options - an import licensing system, prohibitive tariffs or a ban, a senior EU diplomat and a European official said.

Historical Challenges in EU Middle East Policy

The EU has long struggled to take major decisions on Middle East policy because of deep and longstanding divisions among its 27 member countries, particularly on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Growing Pressure for Action

But pressure from member governments to take action on settlements has grown in recent months because of increasing violence by Israeli settlers and frustration with Israeli Prime Minister ​Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which has expanded settlements.

Recent Developments and International Responses

EU Sanctions and International Court of Justice Opinion

In May, the EU imposed sanctions on four entities and three individuals over what it described as serious and systematic human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.

In a July 2024 advisory opinion, the International Court of Justice said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and settlements in the West Bank are illegal and that states should take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that help maintain the situation.

Israeli and International Reactions

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar last year described a push by some European governments to implement the advisory opinion as "shameful".

U.N. bodies and most countries have found Israel's settlements in the West Bank to be illegal. Israel rejects this, viewing the territory as disputed and saying a Jewish presence has existed there for thousands of ​years.

Next Steps and Decision-Making Challenges

Monday's Meeting and Expectations

"I think what you will see on Monday is a discussion on the options, and we will get a bit of a picture of where everybody is," said the diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential internal deliberations.

Diplomats said they did not expect a formal decision on any particular measure on Monday.

Procedural Hurdles and Voting Requirements

Divisions over the issue also extend to how any decision could be taken.

Some diplomats say banning trade with the settlements would require a qualified majority - at least 15 EU states, representing ​65% of the bloc's population. But the Commission’s paper suggests it believes a ban could require unanimous support, a bar that would make a decision highly unlikely.

Commission's Position

European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho has confirmed that a paper has been shared with member countries but declined to comment on its contents.

(Reporting by Lili Bayer and Andrew Gray)

Key Takeaways

  • EU Commission has circulated an “options paper” offering three trade‑restriction tools: import licensing, higher tariffs, or outright ban (euronews.com).
  • Measures stem from growing momentum among member states (e.g., France, Sweden) and align with the ICJ’s 19 July 2024 advisory opinion declaring settlements illegal (euronews.com).
  • EU has already enacted sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers and entities under its Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime in May 2026, reflecting intensifying action (consilium.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What measures is the EU considering to curb trade with Israeli settlements?
The EU is considering options like an import licensing system, prohibitive tariffs, or an outright ban on trade with Israeli settlements.
Why is the EU debating action on Israeli settlements now?
Pressure has increased due to rising violence by Israeli settlers and growing frustration with Israel's government over settlement expansion.
Has the EU taken any prior action against Israeli settlements?
Yes, in May the EU imposed sanctions on entities and individuals linked to serious human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.
What is preventing the EU from making a quick decision?
Longstanding internal divisions among member states and debate over whether a ban would require a qualified majority or unanimous support are key obstacles.
What is the legal basis for the EU's consideration of trade restrictions?
A July 2024 advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice deemed Israel's occupation and settlements illegal and called for steps to restrict supportive trade.

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