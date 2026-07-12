GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasizes land sovereignty against occupiers - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image captures President Zelenskiy during a press conference, asserting Ukraine's commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity. This aligns with his statement that Ukrainians will not concede land to occupiers, emphasizing the nation's resolve amidst geopolitical tensions.
Finance

UKMTO says crew abandon container ship near Oman after fire onboard

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Maritime security Markets

Container Ship Crew Abandon Vessel After Fire Near Oman Following Attack

Incident Overview and International Response

Details of the Incident Near Oman

July 12 (Reuters) - The crew of a container ship abandoned their vessel after military authorities reported it had sustained damage to its rear near Oman, causing a fire onboard, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Sunday.

The UKMTO earlier said it had received a report of an incident nine nautical miles (16.7 km) east of Oman.

Investigation and Crew Safety

Abandonment and Rescue Operations

In an updated advisory, the agency said it had been informed by military authorities and the vessel's security officer that the crew had abandoned the vessel and were currently in a lifeboat, adding that authorities were continuing to investigate.

Military Actions and Statements

U.S. Military Response

On Sunday, the U.S. military launched a new round of strikes against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces attacked a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

Casualties and Vessel Status

"A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engineroom damage," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement on X.

Iranian IRGC Statement

Iran's IRGC navy said earlier on Sunday that it had struck and halted a vessel that had "jeopardized maritime security by switching off its systems" after it, along with other vessels, attempted to transit through an unauthorized route despite warnings to correct its course.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Crew abandoned container ship after fire and damage near Oman; now safe in lifeboat per UKMTO update
  • U.S. Central Command reports a civilian crew member missing, vessel cannot continue due to engine‑room fire
  • U.S. military launched fresh strikes on Iran in response to IRGC attack on Cyprus‑flagged ship
  • Iran’s IRGC declared Strait of Hormuz closed following vessels using unapproved routes, escalating regional shipping risks
  • International shipping resists interruption—vessel traffic continued via southern routes despite IRGC closure claims

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the container ship near Oman?
The crew abandoned the vessel after a fire broke out due to rear damage, as reported by UKMTO.
Where did the incident involving the container ship occur?
The incident took place nine nautical miles east of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz.
Who attacked the container ship near Oman?
The container ship was reportedly attacked by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
What was the consequence of the attack on the container ship?
The vessel was left unable to continue its journey due to fire and significant engine room damage, with one crew member reported missing.
How are authorities responding to the incident?
Military authorities are investigating the incident while the crew remains in a lifeboat and the situation is monitored.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Iran declares Strait of Hormuz closed as 'unauthorised' vessel hit

Iran declares Strait of Hormuz closed as 'unauthorised' vessel hit

Image for Zelenskiy says Ukraine officials will be held accountable for weapons store

Zelenskiy says Ukraine officials will be held accountable for weapons store

Image for Eni CEO says oil market risks breaking out of current range by early 2027

Eni CEO says oil market risks breaking out of current range by early 2027

Image for Spanish firefighters turn to the offensive against deadly Almeria blaze

Spanish firefighters turn to the offensive against deadly Almeria blaze

Image for Moldova's president nominates Vasile Tofan as new PM

Moldova's president nominates Vasile Tofan as new PM

Image for Businessman who sold land for Kushner resort in Albania suspected of faking the deeds

Businessman who sold land for Kushner resort in Albania suspected of faking the deeds

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Soccer-Bellingham double fires England past Norway into World Cup semis
Soccer-Bellingham double fires England past Norway into World Cup semis
Image for Russia's diesel export ban deepens global supply crunch
Russia's diesel export ban deepens global supply crunch
Image for Meta discontinues AI image feature days after launch
Meta discontinues AI image feature days after launch
Image for Apple sues OpenAI, two former employees for trade secrets theft
Apple sues OpenAI, two former employees for trade secrets theft
Image for Russia halts Don-Azov channel shipping, affecting grain trade, after Ukraine attacks
Russia halts Don-Azov channel shipping, affecting grain trade, after Ukraine attacks
Image for Ukraine creates 'long-range' command to step up strikes on Russia
Ukraine creates 'long-range' command to step up strikes on Russia
Image for BC Partners, CVC set sights on Italian coffee firm Segafredo Zanetti as fund owner weighs sale, sources say
BC Partners, CVC set sights on Italian coffee firm Segafredo Zanetti as fund owner weighs sale, sources say
Image for SK Hynix CEO sees worst-ever memory supply shortage in 2027, says demand to outstrip supply beyond 2030
SK Hynix CEO sees worst-ever memory supply shortage in 2027, says demand to outstrip supply beyond 2030
Image for US senators say agreement reached with Trump on Russia sanctions bill
US senators say agreement reached with Trump on Russia sanctions bill
Image for Meta AI image detector fails to identify some of its own cropped AI images, Reuters analysis finds
Meta AI image detector fails to identify some of its own cropped AI images, Reuters analysis finds
Image for Ex-Energoatom official named suspect in Ukraine's biggest wartime bribery probe
Ex-Energoatom official named suspect in Ukraine's biggest wartime bribery probe
Image for IEA head urges EU to reconsider opposition to new Arctic oil drilling
IEA head urges EU to reconsider opposition to new Arctic oil drilling
View All Finance Posts