Container Ship Crew Abandon Vessel After Fire Near Oman Following Attack

Incident Overview and International Response

Details of the Incident Near Oman

July 12 (Reuters) - The crew of a container ship abandoned their vessel after military authorities reported it had sustained damage to its rear near Oman, causing a fire onboard, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Sunday.

The UKMTO earlier said it had received a report of an incident nine nautical miles (16.7 km) east of Oman.

Investigation and Crew Safety

Abandonment and Rescue Operations

In an updated advisory, the agency said it had been informed by military authorities and the vessel's security officer that the crew had abandoned the vessel and were currently in a lifeboat, adding that authorities were continuing to investigate.

Military Actions and Statements

U.S. Military Response

On Sunday, the U.S. military launched a new round of strikes against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces attacked a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

Casualties and Vessel Status

"A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engineroom damage," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement on X.

Iranian IRGC Statement

Iran's IRGC navy said earlier on Sunday that it had struck and halted a vessel that had "jeopardized maritime security by switching off its systems" after it, along with other vessels, attempted to transit through an unauthorized route despite warnings to correct its course.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Thomas Derpinghaus)