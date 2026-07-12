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Finance

Russia says Ukraine struck tanker in Sea of Azov

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

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Ukrainian Drone Strikes Russian Tanker in Sea of Azov, Escalating Fuel Crisis

Ukrainian Drone Attack and Its Impact on Russian Fuel Supplies

Details of the Drone Strike

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian drone struck a tanker as it was entering the Azov-Black Sea Canal, Yury Slyusar, governor of Russia's Rostov region, said on Sunday.

Fire Containment and Immediate Aftermath

The fire caused by the attack has been brought under control and there was no risk of an oil spill because the vessel was empty, Slyusar said on messaging app Telegram, adding that there were no casualties.

Broader Campaign Against Russian Tankers

Ukraine's Strategy in the Sea of Azov

The Ukrainian military has recently attacked more than 40 Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov as part of what Ukraine describes as a campaign aimed at disrupting fuel supplies to Russian forces and isolating Moscow-occupied Crimea.

Escalation of Attacks on Logistics and Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine has intensified attacks on logistics and energy infrastructure in Crimea in recent weeks, contributing to fuel shortages and prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency in the peninsula.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • The strike occurred on July 12, as the vessel was entering the Azov‑Black Sea Canal; governor Yury Slyusar said the fire was extinguished, the tanker was empty, and there were no casualties.
  • This incident is part of a broader Ukrainian campaign: between July 6–9, forces have struck dozens of Russian shadow‑fleet tankers—including 36 vessels over four days—to disrupt fuel flows to occupied Crimea. (marketscreener.com)
  • The intensified operations have triggered a severe fuel shortage crisis in Crimea, leading Russian authorities to declare a state of emergency on the peninsula. (aljazeera.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Russian tanker in the Sea of Azov?
A Ukrainian drone struck a Russian tanker entering the Azov-Black Sea Canal, causing a fire that was brought under control.
Was there an oil spill after the attack?
No, there was no risk of an oil spill because the tanker was empty at the time of the strike.
Were there any casualties in the tanker attack?
There were no casualties reported in the incident.
Why is Ukraine targeting Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov?
Ukraine aims to disrupt fuel supplies to Russian forces and to isolate the Moscow-occupied Crimea peninsula.
How has the conflict impacted Crimea's fuel supply?
Recent attacks on logistics and energy infrastructure in Crimea have contributed to fuel shortages and led to a state of emergency.

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