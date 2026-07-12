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Europe recorded 10,000 excess deaths during late-June heatwave, data show - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe recorded 10,000 excess deaths during late-June heatwave, data show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

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Europe Recorded Over 10,000 Excess Deaths Linked to Late-June Heatwave

Impact and Analysis of the Late-June Heatwave in Europe

By Kate Abnett

Excess Deaths During the Heatwave

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - European countries reported more than 10,000 excess deaths during the record-breaking heatwave that engulfed the west of the continent in late June, official data showed.

The vast majority — more than 9,000 — were among people aged 65 and above, according to data published by EuroMOMO, a network backed by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organization.

Vulnerable Populations and Causes

Extreme heat can kill by causing heat stroke, or aggravating cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, with older people among the most vulnerable.

"To have this kind of excess at this time of year is unusual. It’s really high," Lasse Vestergaard, Chief Physician at Denmark's Statens Serum Institut, which hosts EuroMOMO, told Reuters.

"It is difficult to explain this high excess mortality by anything but the extreme heat," Vestergaard added.

Role of Climate Change

Scientists have said the late-June heatwave would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change, which is making heatwaves more frequent and intense.

Data Collection and Analysis

The data, pooled from national mortality statistics in 27 European countries, included excess deaths from all causes, not just heat-related ones, during the week of June 22 to 28, when the heatwave peaked in France, Spain, Britain and other countries.

But scientists said there were no other known major factors, such as COVID-19 outbreaks, that would have contributed to the spike to 10,650 excess deaths in that week.

The same European countries' combined mortality over the previous eight weeks was, on average, around 500 deaths per week below typical levels. The EuroMOMO data could be revised in future weeks as more data comes in.

Regional Effects and Records

The extreme heatwave at the end of June disrupted power supplies, shut schools, and smashed temperature records in France, Spain and the UK.

EuroMOMO does not publish excess deaths per individual country, but it noted that France and Belgium were the only two countries in Europe to log "very high excess" mortality in the last week of June.

Belgium's Record Mortality

Belgium's excess mortality was the highest during any heatwave in records going back to 2000, according to the country's public health institute Sciensano.

Scientific Studies on Heat-Related Deaths

A separate scientific study, published on Monday, estimated 2,700 people died from heat-related causes in England and Wales alone, during the May and June heatwaves.

Attribution to Global Warming

Findings by UK Institutions

Of those deaths, 42% were caused by the extra heat that global warming contributed to the heatwaves, according to the findings by Imperial College London, the UK Met Office and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • EuroMOMO data for 27 European countries show around 10,650 excess deaths during late‑June heatwave, overwhelmingly among 65+ age group
  • Belgium and Germany registered exceptionally high excess mortality: Belgium saw up to 1,747 excess deaths (39–48% above normal) and Germany recorded 4,310–6,800 excess deaths that week
  • Climate attribution studies indicate that human‑driven warming tripled heat‑related fatalities, causing around 1,500 additional deaths across major European cities

Frequently Asked Questions

How many excess deaths were recorded in Europe during the late-June heatwave?
Europe reported more than 10,000 excess deaths during the late-June heatwave, according to EuroMOMO data.
Which age group was most affected by the heatwave?
More than 9,000 of the excess deaths were among people aged 65 and above.
How is climate change related to the late-June heatwave?
Scientists say the heatwave would have been virtually impossible without human-caused climate change, which makes such events more frequent and intense.
Which countries saw the highest excess mortality during the heatwave?
France and Belgium logged 'very high excess' mortality rates, with Belgium experiencing its highest on record for any heatwave.
How was the excess mortality data collected?
The data was pooled from national mortality statistics in 27 European countries by EuroMOMO.

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