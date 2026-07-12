Oil Prices Jump 3% After US and Iran Launch Strikes in the Middle East
Market Reaction to Middle East Tensions
Immediate Impact on Oil Prices
SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped on Monday as Iran expanded strikes on Gulf states following attacks by the United States, threatening energy shipments via the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent and WTI Crude Futures Surge
Brent crude futures climbed $2.67, or 3.51%, to $78.68 by 2204 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.89 a barrel, up $2.48, or 3.47%.
Reporting and Editorial Notes
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Edmund Klamann)