GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukraine's Zelenskiy proposes to replace Prime Minister Svyrydenko - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ukraine's Zelenskiy proposes to replace Prime Minister Svyrydenko

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Ukraine Politics

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he will replace Prime Minister Svyrydenko

Political Changes in Ukraine's Government

By Pavel Polityuk

Zelenskiy's Announcement

KYIV, July 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had proposed replacing Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Gratitude and Future Role for Svyrydenko

"I am grateful to Yuliia for her clear, steady, and effective work as Prime Minister, for her years of productive service on Ukraine's team, and I have offered her the opportunity to lead a new and important area of relations with a key partner," Zelenskiy said on X.

"I expect that, together with MPs, we will make the corresponding changes in the Government of Ukraine," he added.

Reason for Government Changes

Zelenskiy said the government changes were needed to "ensure the implementation of an updated political strategy", but gave no further details.

Svyrydenko was appointed in July 2025.

Potential Successors and Next Steps

Svyrydenko's Possible New Position

Zelenskiy did not specify Svyrydenko's new position or the name of her successor, but added that there would also be changes among the heads of law enforcement agencies.

Opposition lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said Svyrydenko was likely to take up the post of ambassador to the United States.

Implications for the Government

"That means she will leave the post of prime minister and the entire government will be reshuffled," Zhelezniak said on Telegram.

Under Ukrainian law, the prime minister's resignation needs to approval of parliament, and entails the resignation of the entire government.

Possible Successors

Lawmakers say possible successors include Svyrydenko's predecessor, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal; Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov; and Serhiy Koretskyi, head of the state energy company, Naftogaz.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • President Zelenskiy has offered PM Svyrydenko a new significant role, signaling a forthcoming government reshuffle (Reuters, July 12, 2026) (theprint.in).
  • Svyrydenko was appointed prime minister on July 17, 2025, after leading on economic negotiations and domestic reforms (investing.com).
  • Her tenure faced criticism from MPs over communication gaps, hinting at political tensions ahead of the reshuffle (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who proposed replacing Ukraine's Prime Minister?
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed replacing Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
What did Zelenskiy say about Prime Minister Svyrydenko?
Zelenskiy thanked Svyrydenko for her effective service and offered her a new role leading relations with a key partner.
What changes are expected in the Ukrainian government?
Zelenskiy expects to make corresponding government changes with the help of MPs.
Who reported on the proposed government changes?
The report was written by Pavel Polityuk and edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise.
When was the proposal to replace the Prime Minister announced?
The proposal was announced on Sunday, July 12.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Germany funds 50,000 strike drones for Ukraine, source says

Germany funds 50,000 strike drones for Ukraine, source says

Image for Soccer-Norwegian Air wears BA's colours for a day after World Cup social media wager

Soccer-Norwegian Air wears BA's colours for a day after World Cup social media wager

Image for UK police say no political link found in investigation into murder of former minister Widdecombe

UK police say no political link found in investigation into murder of former minister Widdecombe

Image for Russia says Ukraine struck tanker in Sea of Azov

Russia says Ukraine struck tanker in Sea of Azov

Image for Son of Belgian wildfire victim disputes Spanish officials' account of warnings

Son of Belgian wildfire victim disputes Spanish officials' account of warnings

Image for UKMTO says crew abandon container ship near Oman after fire onboard

UKMTO says crew abandon container ship near Oman after fire onboard

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Soccer-Bellingham double fires England past Norway into World Cup semis
Soccer-Bellingham double fires England past Norway into World Cup semis
Image for Eni CEO says oil market risks breaking out of current range by early 2027
Eni CEO says oil market risks breaking out of current range by early 2027
Image for Spanish firefighters turn to the offensive against deadly Almeria blaze
Spanish firefighters turn to the offensive against deadly Almeria blaze
Image for Businessman who sold land for Kushner resort in Albania suspected of faking the deeds
Businessman who sold land for Kushner resort in Albania suspected of faking the deeds
Image for Russia's diesel export ban deepens global supply crunch
Russia's diesel export ban deepens global supply crunch
Image for Meta discontinues AI image feature days after launch
Meta discontinues AI image feature days after launch
Image for Apple sues OpenAI, two former employees for trade secrets theft
Apple sues OpenAI, two former employees for trade secrets theft
Image for Russia halts Don-Azov channel shipping, affecting grain trade, after Ukraine attacks
Russia halts Don-Azov channel shipping, affecting grain trade, after Ukraine attacks
Image for Ukraine creates 'long-range' command to step up strikes on Russia
Ukraine creates 'long-range' command to step up strikes on Russia
Image for BC Partners, CVC set sights on Italian coffee firm Segafredo Zanetti as fund owner weighs sale, sources say
BC Partners, CVC set sights on Italian coffee firm Segafredo Zanetti as fund owner weighs sale, sources say
Image for SK Hynix CEO sees worst-ever memory supply shortage in 2027, says demand to outstrip supply beyond 2030
SK Hynix CEO sees worst-ever memory supply shortage in 2027, says demand to outstrip supply beyond 2030
Image for US senators say agreement reached with Trump on Russia sanctions bill
US senators say agreement reached with Trump on Russia sanctions bill
View All Finance Posts