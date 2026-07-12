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Son of Belgian wildfire victim disputes Spanish officials' account of warnings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Son of Belgian wildfire victim disputes Spanish officials' account of warnings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 12, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 12, 2026

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Belgian Wildfire Victim’s Son Disputes Spanish Emergency Services’ Claims

Controversy Surrounding Wildfire Tragedy in Spain

By Michael Francis Gore, Aislinn Laing and Violeta Santos Moura

Dispute Over Emergency Guidance

LOS GALLARDOS, Spain, July 12 (Reuters) - The son of a Belgian man who perished in Spanish wildfiresdisputed authorities' claims that his father and other victims ignored official advice to shelter in place, saying the emergency services gave them no guidance.

Belgian virologist Thomas-Wolf Verdonckt told Reuters on Saturday that he spoke to his father, 63-year-old businessman Stanislas Verdonckt, by phone just before 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Thursday evening as the fire advanced on the mountain village of Bedar in Spain's southeastern Almeria province.

Stanislas Verdonckt was among eight victims of the wind-whipped wildfire found dead in a valley below the Paraje el Curato area where he lived on the outskirts of Bedar, according to his 33-year-old son. Verdonckt, who lives in Belgium, traveled to Spain after the fire and spoke with surviving neighbours.

No officials told the group that the fire was heading their way or that it would be safer for them to stay at home than flee, Verdonckt said.

"The people who died did not fail to follow any orders because no orders were given. No information was provided," he said.

"They only started to run when the flames were almost upon them. That was their absolute last resort."

Authorities’ Version of Events

Authorities have said local officials and police went door-to-door or telephoned residents with instructions on how to evacuate safely or to shelter in place, depending on how the fast-moving fire was advancing in their area.

Bedar Mayor Angel Collado said he urged the group including Stanislas Verdonckt to shelter in place.

The Andalusian regional government, which oversees emergency services and local administration, and the Spanish Civil Guard police, which was involved in rescue efforts, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Verdonckt's account.

Victims and Ongoing Firefighting Efforts

In total, 12 people — mainly foreigners like Stanislas Verdonckt and one Spaniard — died trying to escape the wildfires as they reached Bedar, which is above the town of Los Gallardos. Their identities have not been officially confirmed, and firefighters are still struggling to contain the blazes.

Escape Attempts and Last Moments

Failed Escape by Road

CLOSE ENOUGH TO TOUCH THE FLAMES

A group of neighbours including his father first tried to drive away on Thursday night by a paved road, but they were beaten back by flames, Verdonckt said.

"They couldn't get through via the main road because they were not warned in advance. Nobody told them that the fire was coming from that direction, and when they tried to get out, it was too late," he said.

Desperate Flight on Foot

The group then tried to flee by car in the other direction on the neighbours' dead-end dirt lane, which hugs a mountainside. But they could not make it out, abandoned their cars and sought to escape on foot, he said.

"It was not a choice. They drove to the end of the trail, and when even that was in flames, some people chose to run and try to get into the valley," he said.

A neighbour who survived in his home told Verdonckt that the flames approached close enough to the house to touch, he said. Verdonckt said his father, a keen hiker and photographer, had a home in the area for many years, knew the terrain well and spoke Spanish.

Final Phone Conversation

During their final phone conversation, Verdonckt said his father debated the options to protect himself.

Stanislas Verdonckt was always calm "even in the most desperate situations" and went over his "plan A, B and C", Verdonckt said.

"My father is one of the smartest people I know. He's always very analytical and was just checking boxes: 'Can we do this? Can we do that?'," he said. "At that point, it was just minutes before they were engulfed and they were trapped."

(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • The fire in Bedar (Almería) killed at least 12 people and burned over 3,200 hectares, with authorities conducting evacuations amid fierce winds and difficult terrain (elpais.com).
  • The mayor of Bedar says officials warned residents “door‑to‑door” using megaphones and church bells (efe.com), but the victim’s son contends his father’s group received no official guidance and only fled when flames were imminent.
  • Emergency response included Civil Guard searches, road closures, and mass evacuations, though coordination challenges persisted in remote, fast‑moving conditions (europapress.es).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the son of the Belgian wildfire victim claim?
He claims that no official warnings or instructions were given to his father or other victims to shelter in place or evacuate.
How many people died in the Bedar, Spain wildfires?
In total, 12 people, mainly foreigners and one Spaniard, died trying to escape the Bedar wildfires.
What did Spanish authorities say about the wildfire warnings?
Authorities stated that officials and police went door to door or telephoned instructions, urging some to shelter in place and others to evacuate.
What actions did the victims take during the wildfire?
Victims attempted to flee by car but were blocked by flames and then tried to escape on foot after abandoning their vehicles.
Who was Stanislas Verdonckt?
Stanislas Verdonckt was a 63-year-old Belgian businessman and one of the wildfire victims in Bedar, Spain.

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