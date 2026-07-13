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Mastercard examines sale of UK payments subsidiary Vocalink, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mastercard examines sale of UK payments subsidiary Vocalink, FT reports 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Mastercard examines sale of UK payments subsidiary Vocalink, FT reports

Mastercard's Potential Sale of Vocalink: Details and Implications

Background and Rationale for the Sale

July 13 (Reuters) - Mastercard is exploring the sale of a majority stake in its UK payments subsidiary Vocalink back to British banks as it responds to concerns about a critical asset being under U.S. ownership, the Financial Times reported on Monday citing people briefed on the talks.  

Role of Vocalink in the UK Payments System

Vocalink is responsible for running much of the UK retail payments system. It designs, builds and operates bank account-based payment systems in Britain, processing over 90% of salaries, more than 70% of household bills and 98% of state benefits, according to its website. 

Mastercard's Acquisition of Vocalink

Mastercard bought Vocalink in 2016 for £701 million ($937.38 million) from a consortium of British banks.

Potential Deal Structure and Interested Parties

Estimated Value and Stake

According to the FT report, a deal for a 51 percent stake could be worth about £400 million ($534.88 million).

Potential Buyers

DeliveryCo's Involvement

DeliveryCo, an entity backed by many of the UK’s leading banks and payment companies is believed to be a potential buyer, the report said. 

Responses from Involved Parties

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Mastercard, Vocalink and DeliveryCo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. 

Regulatory and Market Context

Bank of England's Concerns

The report of stake sale comes amid the Bank of England's growing concerns about the lack of competition for Mastercard and Visa, which handle a majority of British retail payments.

Recent Regulatory Actions

The Bank of England fined Vocalink £11.9 million ($15.92 million) last year for falling short of its obligation to have adequate risk management and governance arrangements. 

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7476 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Vocalink powers key UK systems—including Faster Payments, Bacs and LINK ATM network—processing billions of payments annually, raising strategic importance of ownership (vocalink.com).
  • Mastercard holds over 99% of Vocalink’s share capital as of December 31, 2024, reinforcing the magnitude of the potential divestment (vocalink.com).
  • UK regulators have previously flagged competition and ownership concerns, and this sale could address broader questions about national control of payment infrastructure (psr.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mastercard considering with Vocalink?
Mastercard is exploring selling a majority stake in Vocalink, which runs much of the UK retail payments system.
Who might acquire the Vocalink stake from Mastercard?
British banks could acquire the majority stake in Vocalink.
Why is Mastercard looking to sell a stake in Vocalink?
Mastercard is responding to concerns about a critical payments asset being under US ownership.
What source reported Mastercard's potential sale of Vocalink?
The Financial Times reported Mastercard's consideration to sell a majority Vocalink stake.

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