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Dollar jumps on renewed Middle East attacks, Hormuz closure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar jumps on renewed Middle East attacks, Hormuz closure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Dollar Jumps After Middle East Attacks, Hormuz Closure Drives Oil Price Surge

Market Reactions and Economic Implications

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Currency Movements Amid Middle East Tensions

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped against most of its peers as a renewal of conflict in the Middle East fanned inflation fears and the prospect of rate hikes from central banks increased.

Major Currency Pairs

Against the yen, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1% at 161.92 yen. The euro weakened 0.1% to $1.1403 while the British pound slipped 0.1% to $1.3383.

The Australian dollar was down 0.1% at $0.6942, while its kiwi counterpart slid 0.1% to $0.5757.

Geopolitical Developments and Oil Prices

U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged heavy missile and drone assaults at the weekend, with Tehran targeting U.S. facilities in states across the Gulf on Sunday and saying it had again closed the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Oil Price Surge

Oil prices rose as trading resumed in Asia, with Brent crude futures up 3.3% at $78.49 a barrel.

Analyst Commentary

"After the flare-up into the end of last week which continued over the weekend, the dollar has responded, and the crude oil price has been the driver," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG in Sydney. "This reinflames concerns that if the energy prices rise from here, we could start to see rate hikes pulled forward."

Interest Rate Expectations

Traders are leaning slightly in favour of two rate hikes from the Federal Reserve by the end of the year.

Fed Funds Futures

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 52.1% probability of two or more rate hikes by the time of the U.S. central bank's December meeting, compared to a 47.6% chance on Friday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Dollar Index Performance

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, held steady at 101.07 after rising as much as 0.2% from Friday's close to its highest level since July 8.

Inflation Risks and Central Bank Outlooks

Inflation risks are likely to remain in focus during the coming week, ahead of the release of U.S. CPI data on Tuesday, PPI gauges the following day, and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's testimony before the House and Senate, Westpac analysts wrote in a research report.

Bank of Japan's Economic Forecast

The Bank of Japan may revise up its economic growth forecast for fiscal 2026 and keep its focus on the risk of an inflation overshoot as rising costs from a weak yen and strong AI demand offset some of the declines in oil prices, three sources familiar with the central bank's thinking told Reuters.

Cryptocurrency Market Update

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down 0.6% at $63,770.42, while ether slipped 1.1% to $1,801.28.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Geopolitical tensions reignited as U.S. and Iranian forces traded heavy assaults and Iran again sealed the Strait of Hormuz, triggering an oil price jump (Brent crude rose ~3.3%) and bolstering the dollar’s safe‑haven appeal. (apnews.com)
  • Markets ramped up expectations for tighter U.S. monetary policy, with fed funds futures now implying higher odds of multiple rate hikes by December, as inflation risks rise ahead of upcoming CPI and PPI data. (axios.com)
  • CME FedWatch data showed traders pricing in significantly elevated odds for Fed tightening relative to a week ago, reflecting growing concern that energy‑led inflation pressures may force earlier action. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US dollar jump against other currencies?
The US dollar jumped due to renewed Middle East conflict, fears of inflation, and expectations of central bank rate hikes.
What impact did the Strait of Hormuz closure have?
The closure led to a surge in oil prices as Iran targeted US facilities, impacting global energy markets and raising inflation concerns.
Which currencies weakened against the US dollar?
The euro, British pound, Australian dollar, and New Zealand dollar all weakened slightly against the US dollar.
How did traders react to the increased conflict and oil prices?
Traders leaned toward the possibility of two US Federal Reserve rate hikes by year-end due to higher energy prices and inflation fears.
What happened to cryptocurrencies during this period?
Bitcoin fell by 0.6% to $63,770.42 and ether dropped 1.1% to $1,801.28 during the renewed conflict.

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