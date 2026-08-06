Deutsche Telekom Ups 2026 Share Buyback Program by €3 Billion to €5 Billion
Deutsche Telekom Announces Increased Share Buyback for 2026
Details of the Buyback Program
Aug 6 (Reuters) - German operator Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it is increasing its 2026 share buyback program by €3 billion ($3.46 billion), bringing the total planned repurchases for the year to €5 billion ($5.77 billion).
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Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)