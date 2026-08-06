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Finance

Deutsche Telekom raises 2026 buyback program by $3.46 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Deutsche Telekom Ups 2026 Share Buyback Program by €3 Billion to €5 Billion

Deutsche Telekom Announces Increased Share Buyback for 2026

Details of the Buyback Program

Aug 6 (Reuters) - German operator Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it is increasing its 2026 share buyback program by €3 billion ($3.46 billion), bringing the total planned repurchases for the year to €5 billion ($5.77 billion).  

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8660 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • The increase raises the total 2026 share repurchase program to €5 billion, up from the €2 billion initially announced in late 2025 (telekom.com).
  • The original €2 billion 2026 buyback program began in January and spans multiple tranches, with most repurchased shares to be canceled while a small portion supports executive and employee compensation (finanznachrichten.de).
  • This extension underscores Deutsche Telekom’s strong free cash flow and its strategic use of buybacks to offset issuance-related dilution and enhance shareholder value (bericht.telekom.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Deutsche Telekom increasing its 2026 buyback program by?
Deutsche Telekom is increasing its 2026 share buyback program by €3 billion ($3.46 billion).
What is the total planned share repurchases for Deutsche Telekom in 2026?
The total planned repurchases for Deutsche Telekom in 2026 are €5 billion ($5.77 billion).
What is the equivalent of $1 in euros according to this article?
$1 is equivalent to 0.8660 euros, as stated in the article.
Who reported the increase in Deutsche Telekom's buyback program?
Anusha Shah in Bengaluru reported the increase, with editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala.

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