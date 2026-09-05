Milei Rallies Argentines With Tough Stand on Falkland Islands Oil Drilling

Argentina’s Renewed Push for Sovereignty Over the Falkland Islands

By Leila Miller

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Argentines have broadly backed President Javier Milei’s forceful push against oil drilling near the Falkland Islands, underscoring the enduring resonance of Argentina's sovereignty claim over the British-controlled archipelago.

Milei’s Legislative and Security Proposals

In a televised address on Thursday, Milei said he would submit a bill to Congress to toughen sanctions against companies drilling and participating in "other activities on the islands that impact our natural resources."

Milei previously favored diplomacy over confrontation on the Falklands. Argentina has claimed sovereignty over the Falkland Islands for nearly two centuries and lost a war with Britain over them in 1982. Britain said on Friday its position was "unwavering."

Challenges to Enforcement

Because Argentina does not administer the islands, it cannot directly block drilling there.

In Buenos Aires, Mariana Hamicha, a 49-year-old accountant, said Milei's tougher stance signaled Argentina was standing up for its interests.

"I think taking a firm stand, especially regarding the exploitation by foreign companies and the extraction of oil, can be a way of drawing a line in the sand," Hamicha said.

National Security Initiatives

Milei also proposed creating a national security council to coordinate across aerospace and maritime security policy, and pledged more funding for a naval base in the southernmost province of Tierra del Fuego, a strategic gateway to the Falkland Islands and Antarctica. The government has not provided further details on the bill.

“What Milei understood is, this is the moment to act,” said Juan Battaleme, a former secretary of international affairs for defense under Milei.

International Reactions and Oilfield Stakeholders

Potential Shift in U.S. Policy

U.S. MAY REVIEW STANCE: TRUMP

Milei's speech came days after President Donald Trump suggested the U.S. could reconsider its neutral stance, citing frustration with Britain's limited support for U.S.-led military operations in the Middle East.

Key Players in Falklands Oil Drilling

The Sea Lion ​oilfield north of the Falkland Islands is operated by majority owner Navitas Petroleum, with Rockhopper Exploration owning 35%. The two owners have strong ties to Israeli investors.

The companies said on Friday they had ​valid petroleum licenses and did not think Milei's comments would affect the project. Shares of both companies fell sharply on Friday.

Expert Analysis

Candela Mascetti, a researcher at the Escuela Superior de Guerra in Buenos Aires, said Milei's remarks marked a notable shift for a president often criticized for not giving enough attention to the Falklands issue.

“I don’t think having a naval base implies a call to arms, but it’s a posture that we hadn’t seen from Milei’s government in such a strong way,” Mascetti said.

Domestic Political Impact

Criticism and Support at Home

LOW APPROVAL RATING

Falklands War veterans and the left-wing opposition have criticized Milei for praising former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, whose government defeated Argentina in the war over the islands, as one of the world's "greatest leaders." He also said Argentina hoped islanders would "one day decide to vote for us," a comment critics said echoed Britain's emphasis on the residents' right to self-determination.

Milei’s Political Calculations

Milei, expected to run for reelection in 2027, has a low approval rating of 36.8%, according to an August poll by Zuban Cordoba and Associates.

"Given Milei’s poll numbers — and Trump’s hints that he is reconsidering the U.S. position on the dispute — it makes sense that Milei is adopting a harder line," said Benjamin Gedan, director of the U.S.-based Stimson Center's Latin America program.

Opposition Responses

Even some of his political opponents welcomed Thursday's announcement, while criticizing Milei for not taking aggressive action earlier.

Juan Grabois, a prominent leftist leader, said on X: “Milei’s 180-degree turn is welcome; he went from being a colonized fool to reclaiming Argentina’s historical stance.”

Guillermo ​Carmona, who oversaw Argentina's policy regarding its claim to the Falklands under the previous center-left government, said Milei's measures were a positive step but insufficient given Argentina's close diplomatic ties to Israel.

"Milei has to pressure the Israeli government," he said.

Israeli officials did not respond to a request for comment on Milei's proposed sanctions.

(Reporting by Leila Miller; Additional reporting by Miguel Lo Bianco; Editing by Lucinda Elliott and Rod Nickel)