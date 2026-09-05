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Finance

Spire Healthcare agrees £1.03 billion takeover by Toscafund and others

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 5, 2026

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Spire Healthcare Accepts £1.03B Consortium Takeover Led by Toscafund

Details of the Spire Healthcare Takeover

Overview of the Acquisition

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group said on Saturday it had agreed to be taken over by consortium comprising funds managed by Toscafund, Three Hills and Ares, valuing its share capital at about £1,026 million ($1.39 billion).

The deal, which represents a premium of 66% to the company's market capitalisation on May 13, the last day before it disclosed it had received an offer, was agreed shortly before a deadline expired.

Statements from Spire Healthcare

Comments from Chair-Designate Debbie White

Spire's Chair-Designate, Debbie White, said Spire, which operates 38 hospitals and more than 55 clinics, had made significant progress in strengthening its care quality, diversifying revenue streams and driving efficiencies.

Sector Outlook and Cost Pressures

But she said the outlook for the sector was volatile, and ongoing cost pressures had been material, including from increases in national insurance contributions and the national minimum wage.

"Having conducted a comprehensive strategic review, the board is satisfied that the acquisition represents the best available outcome for Spire shareholders," she said, adding that the 250-pence-a-share offer was the highest proposal the company had received during a strategic review.

Shareholder and Advisory Details

Shareholder Support

Shareholders representing 53.4% of the company's stock had agreed to back the offer, the company said.

Advisors Involved

Spire was advised by Rothschild & Co, Perella Weinberg, J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Lazard and Berenberg, while the bidders were advised by Darblay Capital.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7396 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Toby Chopra and Timothy Heirtage)

Key Takeaways

  • The agreed £1.026 billion deal values Spire at a substantial 66% premium to its May 13 market cap.
  • Financing is backed by a consortium including Toscafund, Ares, Three Hills (and Song Capital via property financing).
  • Spire’s board recommends the deal amid cost pressures and volatile sector outlook.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Spire Healthcare?
Spire Healthcare is being taken over by a consortium comprising Toscafund, Three Hills, and Ares.
What is the value of the Spire Healthcare takeover deal?
The deal values Spire Healthcare's share capital at about £1,026 million ($1.39 billion).
What premium does the takeover represent?
The takeover represents a 66% premium to Spire Healthcare's market capitalisation on May 13.
How many shareholders have agreed to back the offer?
Shareholders representing 53.4% of Spire Healthcare's stock have agreed to back the offer.
Who advised Spire Healthcare on the deal?
Spire was advised by Rothschild & Co, Perella Weinberg, J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Lazard, and Berenberg.

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