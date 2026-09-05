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US strikes three Iranian oil tankers after IRGC attack on American naval ships, Central Command says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US strikes three Iranian oil tankers after IRGC attack on American naval ships, Central Command says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 5, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Geopolitics

US Strikes Three Iranian Oil Tankers After IRGC Attack, Raising Oil Market Fears

Escalating Tensions Between the US and Iran Impact Oil Markets

Details of the US Strikes on Iranian Oil Tankers

DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, U.S. Central Command said, including one off the coast of Kharg Island, near Iran's key oil export hub. 

The strikes were carried out after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles at two U.S. Navy ships, Central Command said.  

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours," said Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command.

Tasnim, the semi-official Iranian news agency, reported earlier that four U.S. missiles hit a tanker in the area of Kharg's anchorage. Tasnim quoted local sources as saying there were no casualties and the tanker's crew was being evacuated.

No American personnel were harmed, Central Command said. 

There was no immediate official announcement by Iranian authorities.

Background and Recent Escalation

The exchange of attacks follows an escalation in the past week that threatens to deepen a conflict that has dragged on since the U.S. launched strikes on Iran in February, disrupting global energy supplies and drawing opposition from a majority of Americans before congressional elections in November. 

Trump's Threats Over Kharg Island

TRUMP'S THREATS OVER KHARG ISLAND

U.S. President Donald Trump ​said on August 31 in a one-line social media post accompanied by an AI-generated video that Kharg Island was being "blown to smithereens". Iranian authorities have vowed a strong response if Kharg is attacked.

Strategic Importance of Kharg Island

Iran is the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting ‌Countries and exported 90% of its crude via Kharg Island before the war, but flows have been disrupted since a U.S. blockade of Iranian oil exports began in mid-April.

Trump said on June 11 that he wanted to take over Kharg Island, but then said a threatened U.S. ​military operation there was off the table for now, days before Tehran and Washington signed an interim agreement aimed at ending the war on June 17.

Impact on Iran's Oil Industry and Economy

A U.S. attack on Kharg would further pressure Iran's oil industry and its wider economy, which is already reeling from the U.S. naval blockade.

The U.S. imposed its blockade on Iranian ports after Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, an important waterway that carried one-fifth of the world's oil supply before the war.

Market Reactions and Global Oil Supply Concerns

Brent crude futures closed at their highest level since July 24 on Friday, at $96.28 a barrel, as tensions in the Middle East drive global supply concerns. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Sharon Singleton and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. retaliated against Iran’s IRGC missile attacks by targeting three Iranian oil tankers, reinforcing its “tanker-for-tanker” deterrence policy.
  • One tanker was struck near Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export hub, while oil markets responded to rising geopolitical tensions with near-term price volatility.
  • The escalation continues a broader six-month cycle of U.S.–Iran military and economic confrontation, including sanctions, naval blockade, and repeated strikes on military and energy infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US strike Iranian oil tankers near Kharg Island?
The US struck Iranian oil tankers in response to ballistic missile attacks launched by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on US Navy ships.
How have the US-Iran tensions affected oil prices?
Brent crude futures rose to $96.28 per barrel as the conflict threatened global oil supply, driving concerns in the market.
What is the significance of Kharg Island in the oil market?
Kharg Island is Iran's key oil export hub, previously handling 90% of Iran's crude exports before the war and the US blockade.
Was there any response from Iranian authorities after the US strikes?
There was no immediate official announcement from Iranian authorities following the US strikes on the tankers.
Were there any casualties reported in the attack on Iranian oil tankers?
There were no casualties reported according to local sources; the tanker's crew was evacuated safely.

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