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Italy's Eni doubles down in Venezuela with rising hope of recovering debt - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Eni doubles down in Venezuela with rising hope of recovering debt

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Eni Expands Investment in Venezuela as Debt Recovery Prospects Improve

Eni's Strategic Moves and Debt Recovery in Venezuela

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italian oil company Eni has improved its chances of recovering more than $2.3 billion owed by Venezuela with the signing this week of a new oil project deal in the country, analysts said on Friday.

After nearly three decades in Venezuela, Eni has accumulated those receivables from state-owned oil group PDVSA.

International Investment and Eni's Commitment

As Washington and Caracas moved this year to reopen Venezuela's oil sector to international investment, Eni faced a stark choice: deepen its commitment to the country or risk worsening its chances of recovering its claims as the United States pushes to restructure old debt.

The Italian group's decision to remain in the country despite political upheaval, economic collapse and U.S. sanctions is beginning to yield results.

New Junin 5 Oil Project Agreement

Eni on Wednesday signed an agreement with PDVSA to develop the giant Junin 5 heavy oil project in the country's Orinoco Belt, securing a key role in U.S.-backed efforts to revive the country's oil industry. 

"The deal will provide further opportunities for value creation for the country and for the gradual recovery of outstanding receivables," an Eni spokeswoman said.

Investment and Production Outlook

Eni and PDVSA plan to invest about $1.5 billion a year in the project, which currently produces about 12,000 barrels per day (bpd). Output is expected to reach 400,000 bpd by 2030.

The project converts Eni's existing stake in Junin 5 to a 25-year production-sharing agreement with Eni acting as the field operator.

"We see the deal as an opportunity to unlock future production and recover existing receivables," an analysis by Barclays said.

Official Signing Ceremony and Immediate Actions

After a Caracas signing ceremony for oil deals between a handful of international companies and Venezuela attended by President Delcy Rodriguez and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said on Wednesday that work would start immediately at Junin 5.

"We will begin drilling the first well tomorrow," he said.

Staying the Course: Eni's Broader Venezuelan Operations

STAYING THE COURSE

Debt Beyond Oil: The Perla Gas Project

On top of Venezuela's direct debt to Eni of $2.3 billion, the country owes $400 million to a 20-year-old natural gas joint venture at the Perla field that is equally owned by Eni and Spain's Repsol.

Eni continued operating the offshore Perla gas project even after U.S. sanctions halted Venezuela's payments and contributed to PDVSA's rising debts. The output has gone almost exclusively for domestic use.

Prospects for Future Gas Exports

But in March, a new pact opened the possibility of future Venezuelan gas exports there, enhancing Eni's prospects.

"Projects that risked becoming stranded assets can now make a contribution to the group and help support its production growth," said Davide Tabarelli, head of energy consultancy Nomisma Energia.

Other Assets and Production Potential

Eni also owns a stake in the Corocoro offshore oil field where production was halted in 2019 due to U.S. sanctions on PDVSA. There has been no news yet on changes to that project.

Eni produces about 64,000 boepd in Venezuela and could raise that eventually to 1 million boepd, industry sources said.

Geopolitical Context and Debt Restructuring

Washington now wants to address Caracas' large debt burden. Wright recently said that China would have no claim on revenue from Venezuela's fields that would be partially controlled by Washington, potentially cutting off a key mechanism Caracas has used to repay Chinese loans.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; additional reporting by Caracas Newsroom; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Eni has signed a long‑term CPPH deal with PDVSA to operate the Junín‑5 heavy oil field, holding 35 billion barrels in place and currently producing ~12,000 bpd, with output targeted to reach 400,000 bpd by 2030 (eni.com).
  • As of mid‑2025, Venezuela owed Eni approximately $2.3 billion in receivables from gas and oil projects, with the recent operational resumption improving the recoverability of these debts (eni.com).
  • New operational momentum at Perla gas field under the Sustainability Agreement, plus the Junín‑5 deal, create viable pathways for transforming previously stranded assets into value‑generating operations for Eni (eni.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Venezuela owe to Italy's Eni?
Venezuela owes Eni more than $2.3 billion, primarily accumulated from business with state-owned PDVSA.
What is the Junin 5 project in Venezuela?
The Junin 5 project is a major oil field in Venezuela's Orinoco Belt developed by Eni and PDVSA, targeting increased production to 400,000 bpd by 2030.
How is Eni aiming to recover its debt from PDVSA?
Eni signed a 25-year production-sharing agreement in the Junin 5 project, enabling further investments and gradual debt recovery from PDVSA.
What impact do US sanctions have on Eni's operations in Venezuela?
US sanctions previously halted payments from Venezuela, contributing to PDVSA's debt. New investment agreements may help Eni recover debts and boost oil exports.
What is Eni's potential production in Venezuela?
Eni currently produces about 64,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Venezuela, with potential to increase to 1 million boepd in the future.

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