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German police investigate new grid sabotage attempt, Bild reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German police investigate new grid sabotage attempt, Bild reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Finance infrastructure Germany security Energy

Police Investigate Fresh Electricity Grid Sabotage Attempts in Germany

Recent Sabotage Attempts and Security Concerns

Details of the Latest Incidents

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - An attempt has been made to short-circuit an electricity grid transformer south of Duesseldorf in western Germany, according to police, the newspaper Bild reported on Friday, heightening a state of alert after two suspected sabotage attempts this week.

Police received a letter claiming responsibility for the incident in Dormagen as well as vandalism at a substation in nearby Bergheim that took 4,200 megawatts in generating capacity offline on Tuesday.

Context of Increased Infrastructure Vulnerability

Germany has been the focus of European fears about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure this week.

International Reactions and Hybrid Warfare Allegations

Allies rallied round after Germany blamed a drone attack in August at Leipzig/Halle airport on Moscow as part of hybrid warfare meant to intimidate and divide countries that have supported Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Russia has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Political and Security Implications

On Sunday, a closely watched election takes place in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, where the far-right, Russia-friendly Alternative for Germany (AfD) holds a commanding lead in surveys.

Germany's Interior Ministry said it was "no coincidence" that such "hybrid attacks" were happening on the eve of the election.

Investigation and Claims of Responsibility

Bild reported that a man had claimed responsibility for the Bergheim and Dormagen incidents in a handwritten letter, in which he also revealed his identity, but it was unclear whether he was the perpetrator.

Cologne police, in the same region, told Reuters they had knowledge of a letter claiming responsibility, but declined to give further details while the investigation was under way.

Government Response and Security Measures

A spokesperson for Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the number of attacks that had been foiled or been unsuccessful were "a sign of how our security measures work – and that they do work".

Other Related Sabotage Incidents

In the other sabotage incident this week, devices carrying conductive material damaged power lines at one of the most critical high-voltage nodes in the eastern state of Brandenburg.

Separately on Friday, police in the northern town of Ganderkesee cordoned off a transformer station, citing suspicious circumstances, according to Bild and other local media. 

Ongoing Investigations

Reuters could not immediately reach police for comment on the incidents.   

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • A suspected short-circuit attempt occurred at an electricity grid transformer near Dormagen, with a handwritten claim of responsibility received by police (internazionale.it).
  • Earlier this week, vandalism at a substation in Bergheim knocked 4,200 MW of generating capacity offline; similarly, an attack with conductive devices targeted a high‑voltage node in Brandenburg (internazionale.it).
  • Police also secured a transformer station in Ganderkesee under ‘suspicious circumstances’; no public danger was reported but investigations are ongoing (tagesschau.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What incidents triggered the recent electricity grid investigation in Germany?
Police are investigating attempts to sabotage grid transformers south of Duesseldorf, as well as vandalism at a substation in Bergheim.
How much power capacity was affected by the sabotage attempt?
Vandalism at a Bergheim substation took 4,200 megawatts in generating capacity offline.
Has anyone claimed responsibility for the attacks?
A handwritten letter claimed responsibility for incidents in Dormagen and Bergheim, but police have not confirmed the perpetrator's identity.
What is the suspected motive behind the sabotage attempts?
Suspicions are heightened by upcoming state elections and recent hybrid warfare, including an alleged drone attack blamed on Moscow.
How have German authorities responded to these sabotage attempts?
Authorities state that the number of foiled or unsuccessful attacks is a sign that security measures are effective.

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