GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian military advance in eastern Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the recent Russian military advance into eastern Ukraine near Dobropillia, highlighting the escalating tensions ahead of the Trump-Putin summit. This event is pivotal in the ongoing conflict and impacts geopolitical discussions.
Finance

Greek F-4 crashes during an air show near Athens, ERT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Greek F-4 Phantom Fighter Jet Crashes at Tanagra Air Show Near Athens

Details of the Tanagra Air Show Incident

Crash Overview

ATHENS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A Greek F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed on Saturday during an air show at Tanagra airport, near Athens, according to Greek public broadcaster ERT.

Eyewitness Accounts and Video Evidence

Video footage from ERT showed a column of black smoke rising a few hundred metres from spectators watching the air show. 

Status of Pilots and Spectators

The fate of the pilots was not immediately known, and it was unclear whether anyone in the crowd had been injured.

(Reporting by Lefteris PapadimasEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident occurred during Athens Flying Week at Tanagra airport near Athens, capturing immediate attention with visible smoke near the crowd (ertnews.gr).
  • The fate of the pilots is currently unknown, while authorities have not reported any spectator injuries (reddit.com).
  • This crash adds to a history of F‑4 Phantom incidents within the Hellenic Air Force, including a fatal crash in January 2023 involving another upgraded F‑4E Phantom II (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Greek F-4 Phantom fighter jet crash occur?
The crash occurred at Tanagra airport, near Athens, during an air show.
Was anyone injured in the Greek F-4 crash?
It was not immediately known whether anyone in the crowd had been injured.
What was the source of information about the crash?
The information was reported by Greek public broadcaster ERT.
What is known about the fate of the pilots involved in the crash?
The fate of the pilots was not immediately known following the incident.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Masked men protest in English port of Dover, disrupting cross-Channel traffic

Masked men protest in English port of Dover, disrupting cross-Channel traffic

Image for States reach agreement at autonomous weapons talks in Geneva

States reach agreement at autonomous weapons talks in Geneva

Image for Yields, dollar rise, stocks ease after solid US jobs report

Yields, dollar rise, stocks ease after solid US jobs report

Image for Britain eases infrastructure approval rules to boost investment

Britain eases infrastructure approval rules to boost investment

Image for Oil ends week higher on renewed US-Iran strikes, diesel hits record

Oil ends week higher on renewed US-Iran strikes, diesel hits record

Image for WHO warehouse storing medical supplies attacked overnight in Kyiv region, WHO says

WHO warehouse storing medical supplies attacked overnight in Kyiv region, WHO says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Italy's Eni doubles down in Venezuela with rising hope of recovering debt
Italy's Eni doubles down in Venezuela with rising hope of recovering debt
Image for Dollar bounces on job gains, then pares ahead of CPI
Dollar bounces on job gains, then pares ahead of CPI
Image for Trump says US may hit Iran's Pickaxe Mountain soon
Trump says US may hit Iran's Pickaxe Mountain soon
Image for EU to propose ban on waste exports, including aluminium scrap, to non-OECD countries
EU to propose ban on waste exports, including aluminium scrap, to non-OECD countries
Image for Germany launches manhunt after spate of sabotage attacks on power grid
Germany launches manhunt after spate of sabotage attacks on power grid
Image for European shares log weekly losses on inflation worries; Volkswagen jumps
European shares log weekly losses on inflation worries; Volkswagen jumps
Image for Proposed EU rules would curb Airbnb, short-term rental homes, draft shows
Proposed EU rules would curb Airbnb, short-term rental homes, draft shows
Image for Fear and compromise: How Volkswagen struck a deal over historic job cuts
Fear and compromise: How Volkswagen struck a deal over historic job cuts
Image for London mid-caps set for weekly losses on bond jitters; Experian slides
London mid-caps set for weekly losses on bond jitters; Experian slides
Image for Norway to help Russians stranded in Arctic after ship seizure, government says
Norway to help Russians stranded in Arctic after ship seizure, government says
Image for Malta attorney general set to appeal acquittal in journalist murder trial
Malta attorney general set to appeal acquittal in journalist murder trial
Image for EU Commissioner Kos cancels trip to Serbia after planned tribute to Mladic
EU Commissioner Kos cancels trip to Serbia after planned tribute to Mladic
View All Finance Posts