Greek F-4 Phantom Fighter Jet Crashes at Tanagra Air Show Near Athens
Details of the Tanagra Air Show Incident
Crash Overview
ATHENS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A Greek F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed on Saturday during an air show at Tanagra airport, near Athens, according to Greek public broadcaster ERT.
Eyewitness Accounts and Video Evidence
Video footage from ERT showed a column of black smoke rising a few hundred metres from spectators watching the air show.
Status of Pilots and Spectators
The fate of the pilots was not immediately known, and it was unclear whether anyone in the crowd had been injured.
(Reporting by Lefteris PapadimasEditing by Tomasz Janowski)