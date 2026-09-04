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Oil set for steepest weekly gain since mid-July over intensifying US-Iran tensions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil set for steepest weekly gain since mid-July over intensifying US-Iran tensions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities Oil & Gas

Oil Prices Gain Sharply on US-Iran Tensions, Eye Biggest Weekly Rise Since July

Market Movements and Geopolitical Influences

Oil Price Performance

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday and are on track for the steepest weekly gain since mid-July as rising tensions and renewed U.S.-Iran hostilities heightened concerns over Middle East supply risks.

Brent crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.67 a barrel at 0100 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 26 cents, or 0.3%, at $91.56.

On a weekly basis, Brent rose 7.1% and WTI was 9.8% higher, set for the highest gains since the week ended July 20.

US-Iran Tensions and Regional Risks

Recent Hostilities

U.S. attacks this week that killed and wounded dozens, including Iranian civilians, marked the fiercest clashes between the two countries since July.

The war, which began with U.S.-Israeli strikes at the end of February, is now in its seventh month.

Statements from Officials

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz renewed warnings that Israel would "cripple" Iran's military and civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters on Thursday that Washington does not plan to hold talks with Iran unless Tehran stops attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Other Geopolitical Factors

Russia and Ukraine Developments

Capping oil's advance, however, Russian President Vladimir Putin said there remained a path to a deal to end the war in Ukraine, adding that both the U.S. and China were prepared to support a peace settlement.

Iranian Shipping Restrictions

Meanwhile, Iran expanded its list of vessels it deems non-compliant and subject to fines, confiscation or detention if they attempt to transit the strait. Iraqi ships remain among the few vessels Tehran has cleared to pass through Hormuz.

Iraq's Oil Export Growth

Export Volumes and Market Impact

Iraq increased its oil exports to around 2.34 million barrels per day in August from about 1.35 million bpd in July, two Iraqi energy officials said on Wednesday, with September exports also expected to increase as heavy discounts and Iranian approvals for Iraqi tankers encouraged buyers.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudarshan VaradhanEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude and WTI are on track for their strongest weekly gains since the week ended July 20, rising approximately 7.1% and 9.8%, respectively, driven by renewed U.S.–Iran hostilities and elevated geopolitical risk in the Middle East (channelnewsasia.com).
  • Iraq significantly boosted oil exports to around 2.34 million barrels per day in August—up from 1.35 million bpd in July—thanks to aggressive discounts of $25‑30 a barrel and Iranian approval for tanker transits through the Strait of Hormuz (gulf-times.com).
  • Russian President Putin’s remarks about possible peace talks over Ukraine may provide some relief to markets concerned about broader disruptions and offer a potential counterbalance to Middle East supply fears (au.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil prices rising this week?
Oil prices are rising due to intensifying US-Iran tensions, leading to concerns over supply risks in the Middle East.
How much have Brent and WTI crude prices increased?
Brent crude rose 7.1% and WTI is up 9.8% for the week, marking the steepest gains since mid-July.
What impact have US-Iran hostilities had on oil markets?
Renewed hostilities have heightened concerns about possible disruptions in oil supply routes, especially in the Middle East.
What measures has Iran taken regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran has expanded the list of vessels it considers non-compliant and threatened to fine or detain those transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Have there been changes in Iraq's oil exports?
Yes, Iraq increased its oil exports to about 2.34 million barrels per day in August, with further increases expected.

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