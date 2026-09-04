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Britain eases infrastructure approval rules to boost investment - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain eases infrastructure approval rules to boost investment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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UK Eases Infrastructure Approval Process to Attract More Investment

Government Reforms to Boost Public Infrastructure Investment

Treasury Lowers Discount Rate for Project Appraisal

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Treasury said on Friday that it would lower a key rate used to evaluate the long-term benefits of investment in public infrastructure projects as part of plans to boost investment across the country.

Details of the Discount Rate Change

• The discount rate used for appraising public spending will be cut to 3% from 3.5%, the Treasury said in a statement detailing reforms to its "Green Book" - its manual that dictates the approval of capital projects.

Understanding Discounting in Public Spending

• Discounting is how the Treasury compares costs and benefits that arrive at different points in time - treating £100 today as worth more than the promise of £100 in future.

• Lowering the discount rate reduces that gap, making it easier for long-term projects to show their full value instead of being discounted simply because their benefits take years to arrive.

Upcoming Plans and Broader Impact

Publication and Ministerial Announcements

• The government will publish full details of the plan, including its response to a review of the discount rate, at the budget on October 28. Finance minister John Healey plans to give his first major speech in his new role on Monday, where he is expected to set out details of the plan.

Impact on Infrastructure Project Evaluation

• The changes are intended to give transport, housing and social infrastructure projects a "fairer hearing" in government spending decisions by placing greater weight on benefits that take years to materialise, the Treasury said.

New Area-Based Investment Approach

• The Treasury is also testing a new approach that assesses the economic potential of entire areas for investment decisions, rather than judging individual projects one by one. The approach is being piloted in Plymouth, Liverpool, Birmingham and Port Talbot.

(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • The Green Book’s headline real discount rate is being reduced from 3.5% to 3.0%, boosting the present value of long‑term infrastructure benefits.
  • Treasury reforms include shifting from project‑by‑project appraisals to place‑based investment assessments, piloting in Plymouth, Liverpool, Birmingham and Port Talbot.
  • Full details of the response and implementation, including updates to business case guidance, will be published at the budget on October 28.

Frequently Asked Questions

What change did the UK Treasury make to the infrastructure approval process?
The Treasury lowered the discount rate used in evaluating public infrastructure projects from 3.5% to 3%.
Why is lowering the discount rate important for infrastructure projects?
Lowering the discount rate gives long-term projects a 'fairer hearing' by increasing the weight of benefits that take years to materialise.
When will further details about the reform be released?
Full details will be revealed at the UK budget on October 28.
Which UK cities are piloting the new investment approach?
Plymouth, Liverpool, Birmingham, and Port Talbot are piloting the new area-based assessment method.

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