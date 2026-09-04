GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Asian shares climb ahead of US jobs data, Fed's Waller soothes bonds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Asian shares climb ahead of US jobs data, Fed's Waller soothes bonds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Asian Shares Rally on Fed Rate Signals, Eyes Turn to US Jobs Data

Market Reactions to Federal Reserve Signals and US Jobs Data

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Friday as investors embraced a global rally before crucial U.S. jobs data, while bonds found some much needed relief after a top Federal Reserve official cooled rate hike fears and dragged the dollar lower.

Currency Movements and Fed Commentary

The dollar's retreat turbocharged a rally in the yen, which has gained 2.6% this week to trade at 155.7 a dollar, putting it within striking distance of the 155.2 level reached after joint intervention by Tokyo and Washington in late July.

In remarks for a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said that recent data suggested some signs of disinflation and that, if upcoming reports reinforced that trend, he would favour holding rates steady at this month's policy meeting.

Market Expectations for Rate Hikes

Futures were quick to scale back the chance of a rate hike this month to just 50%, from about 63% a day ago. Those expectations had surged in recent sessions as a global bond rout drove long-dated yields to multi-year highs, fuelled by concerns over stubborn inflation, swelling government debt and geopolitical tensions.

"Waller is pushing back against the thrust of the argument made by Warsh last week that there is little evidence that underlying inflation has moved lower," said analysts at JPMorgan in a note.

"We believe that Chair Warsh will deliver a hike if he advocates for it. Absent his advocacy, Governor Waller’s speech reinforces our view that the bar for data to sway the data-dependent majority to hike this month remains elevated."

Asian and Global Market Performance

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1%, tracking broad gains on Wall Street, but that was not enough to offset earlier losses with the index still down 0.4% for the week.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.8% but was down 2.7% this week. Chinese blue-chips rallied 1% and South Korea's KOSPI increased 1.1%.

Anticipation for US Payrolls Report

Both Wall Street futures and EURO STOXX 50 futures were flat as traders braced for the U.S. payrolls report for August due later in the day. Forecasts are centred on a rise of 56,000 jobs after a shock fall of 23,000 the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.1%.

U.S. economic data overnight showed activity in the services sector picked up pace last month with a measure of prices paid jumping to a three-year high. The Fed's "Beige Book" survey also showed economic activity edged up in recent weeks.

Bonds and Commodities Update

Bonds Get Some Relief

BONDS GET SOME RELIEF

After the dovish comments from Waller, Treasuries rallied, led by the short-end, as the yield curve bull steepened on fading fears of imminent rate hikes. Two-year yields held at 4.3381%, after falling 5 basis points overnight to move away from a 20-month peak of 4.4102%.

Ten-year yields were little changed at 4.7620%, having dropped 3 basis points overnight, while 30-year yields were at 5.2433% after a 2 bps fall overnight.

Inflation Risks and Oil Prices

Investors in longer-dated bonds remain wary of inflation risks amid few signs of progress between the U.S. and Iran to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices held near six-week highs, with Brent crude futures up 7% this week to $95.52 a barrel. [O/R]

Currency and Central Bank Moves

The dollar drew scant support from higher yields and was fetching 98.96 against its major peers, after skidding 0.6% overnight. It is set for a weekly drop of 0.7%.

That helped the yen to build up on its gains this week after jumping 1.8% overnight as investors ramped up bets on a Bank of Japan rate hike this month. Markets now imply a 75% chance of a September move, while a hike by October is fully priced in, raising the prospect of either a larger increase or back-to-back tightening.

"While we can't rule out another round of price checks, or intervention, it could also be pre-positioning — official or speculative — in expectation of a soft non-farm payrolls tonight and a potentially hawkish BOJ meeting in a fortnight," said Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG.

Gold Market Movements

In commodity markets, gold held at $4,470 an ounce after rallying 2% overnight. It was, however, set to end the week little changed.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Fed Governor Waller said he sees signs of disinflation and would favor holding rates steady at the September meeting if upcoming data confirms the trend, trimming rate hike odds for this month to around 50% from ~60–66%. (marketscreener.com)
  • Asian equities rose—MSCI’s Asia‑Pacific index excluding Japan up ~1%, Nikkei +0.8%, CSI 300 +1%, KOSPI +1.1%—though weekly performance remained mixed. (investing.com)
  • The dollar weakened, boosting the yen (up 2.6% this week to ~¥155.7) and supporting a bond rally; U.S. Treasury yields fell modestly, with two‑year at ~4.338%, ten‑year ~4.762%, thirty‑year ~5.243%. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian shares climb ahead of the US jobs data?
Asian shares rose as investors embraced a global rally and were optimistic following dovish comments from a Federal Reserve official easing rate hike concerns.
What impact did Federal Reserve Governor Waller’s remarks have?
Waller's dovish remarks calmed concerns about imminent rate hikes, leading to a rally in bonds and strengthening in the yen against the dollar.
How did the US dollar and yen perform this week?
The US dollar retreated, dropping 0.7% for the week, while the yen gained 2.6% and approached levels that previously triggered intervention.
What are investors expecting from the upcoming US payrolls report?
Forecasts center on a gain of 56,000 jobs for August, with the unemployment rate expected to hold steady at 4.1%.
How did global bond yields change after Waller's speech?
Short-end Treasury yields fell, leading to a bull steepening in the yield curve as investors downplayed the likelihood of a near-term rate hike.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Vietnam's globetrotter leader to visit Russia, France, US this month, sources say

Vietnam's globetrotter leader to visit Russia, France, US this month, sources say

Image for South Korea's President Lee to visit France for summit, film discussion with Macron

South Korea's President Lee to visit France for summit, film discussion with Macron

Image for Milei vows tougher sanctions, defense push over Falklands oil drilling

Milei vows tougher sanctions, defense push over Falklands oil drilling

Image for Yen headed for strongest week in a month, dollar flat ahead of payroll data

Yen headed for strongest week in a month, dollar flat ahead of payroll data

Image for Oil set for steepest weekly gain since mid-July over intensifying US-Iran tensions

Oil set for steepest weekly gain since mid-July over intensifying US-Iran tensions

Image for Barclays launches private bank booking centre in Singapore

Barclays launches private bank booking centre in Singapore

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Factbox-EU ban on animal products affects $1.8 billion in Brazilian exports
Factbox-EU ban on animal products affects $1.8 billion in Brazilian exports
Image for Current, former heads of ICC's governing body say isolation efforts aim to erode global legal order
Current, former heads of ICC's governing body say isolation efforts aim to erode global legal order
Image for France and Korea to lead debate on film industry's big issues at Lumiere summit
France and Korea to lead debate on film industry's big issues at Lumiere summit
Image for Volkswagen flags 50,000 job cuts across group as board approves turnaround plan
Volkswagen flags 50,000 job cuts across group as board approves turnaround plan
Image for Bond yields fall, stocks rally as Fed's Waller comments curb rate hike bets
Bond yields fall, stocks rally as Fed's Waller comments curb rate hike bets
Image for BASF sues Apple in US, says iPhones infringe face authentication patents
BASF sues Apple in US, says iPhones infringe face authentication patents
Image for OpenAI commits $1 billion to cyberdefense effort amid AI safety scrutiny
OpenAI commits $1 billion to cyberdefense effort amid AI safety scrutiny
Image for Putin cites chance of peace deal, Zelenskiy says US negotiators to visit both countries
Putin cites chance of peace deal, Zelenskiy says US negotiators to visit both countries
Image for Factbox-Main points of Volkswagen's restructuring plan
Factbox-Main points of Volkswagen's restructuring plan
Image for Smart ring maker Oura reveals revenue surge in US IPO filing
Smart ring maker Oura reveals revenue surge in US IPO filing
Image for T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik to step down in February 2027, Jessica Uhl to succeed
T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik to step down in February 2027, Jessica Uhl to succeed
Image for ECB approves Monte dei Paschi-Mediobanca merger
ECB approves Monte dei Paschi-Mediobanca merger
View All Finance Posts