Berlin Launches Emergency Review After Massive Ransomware Data Breach

Berlin Government Responds to Ransomware Attack and Data Leak

Overview of the Cyberattack

BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Berlin's state government said on Saturday it was reviewing with the highest intensity a trove of stolen data published by a ransomware group, as investigators attempt to assess the scale and impact of the cyberattack that targeted two departments.

The cyberattack on Berlin's network came less than a month before the city-state holds elections on September 20.

The data was released on Friday after an auction put on by the Rhysida group for 5.79 terabytes of data at a starting price of 30 bitcoin ($77,622) ended after several days. Berlin had said that it would not submit to extortion.

Government Actions and Crisis Management

Central Crisis Unit and Data Review

A central crisis unit will oversee the review, verification and assessment of the leaked data and support efforts to inform affected citizens and businesses, said the city.

Official Statements and Public Guidance

Berlin described the hacking incident as "an extremely serious crime" and an attack on the state itself, urging the public not to spread unverified claims on social media.

Impact on Citizens and Data Protection

Notification of Affected Individuals

Compliance with Data Protection Regulations

Individuals affected by the data leak will be informed by the relevant authorities in accordance with German and European data protection rules, authorities said.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Toby Chopra)