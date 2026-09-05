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Berlin launches crisis response after hackers publish stolen data - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Berlin launches crisis response after hackers publish stolen data

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 5, 2026

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Finance cybersecurity Government data breach

Berlin Launches Emergency Review After Massive Ransomware Data Breach

Berlin Government Responds to Ransomware Attack and Data Leak

Overview of the Cyberattack

BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Berlin's state government said on Saturday it was reviewing with the highest intensity a trove of stolen data published by a ransomware group, as investigators attempt to assess the scale and impact of the cyberattack that targeted two departments.

  • The cyberattack on Berlin's network came less than a month before the city-state holds elections on September 20.
  • The data was released on Friday after an auction put on by the Rhysida group for 5.79 terabytes of data at a starting price of 30 bitcoin ($77,622) ended after several days. Berlin had said that it would not submit to extortion.

Government Actions and Crisis Management

Central Crisis Unit and Data Review

A central crisis unit will oversee the review, verification and assessment of the leaked data and support efforts to inform affected citizens and businesses, said the city.

Official Statements and Public Guidance

Berlin described the hacking incident as "an extremely serious crime" and an attack on the state itself, urging the public not to spread unverified claims on social media.

Impact on Citizens and Data Protection

Notification of Affected Individuals

Compliance with Data Protection Regulations

Individuals affected by the data leak will be informed by the relevant authorities in accordance with German and European data protection rules, authorities said.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Rhysida claims to have leaked 5.79 TB (~1.44 million files) from two Senate departments; Berlin refuses to pay ransom (~30 BTC) and is investigating the full scope (intel.threadlinqs.com).
  • Berlin disconnected affected departments mid‑August, formed a high‑level crisis response team, and continues forensic analysis with BSI, LKA and federal agencies (berlin.de).
  • Despite timing before the Sept 20 election, officials say election systems remain unaffected; warning issued against disinformation, in line with broader cybersecurity threats from foreign actors (intel.threadlinqs.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What data was targeted in the Berlin cyberattack?
The cyberattack targeted two departments of Berlin's state government, with hackers publishing 5.79 terabytes of stolen data.
Who is responsible for the Berlin data leak?
The ransomware group known as Rhysida was responsible for the data leak in Berlin.
How is Berlin responding to the cyberattack?
Berlin has launched a crisis response, with a central unit assessing the leaked data and coordinating with authorities to inform affected individuals.
Will affected individuals be notified about the Berlin data breach?
Yes, affected individuals will be informed by the relevant authorities in line with German and European data protection laws.
When did the Berlin data leak occur?
The stolen data was published on Friday, less than a month before Berlin's city-state elections scheduled for September 20.

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