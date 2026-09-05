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Finance

Masked men protesting in English port of Dover disrupt cross-Channel traffic

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 5, 2026

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Masked Men Protesting at Dover Port Disrupt Cross-Channel Traffic Flow

Protests Cause Major Disruptions at Dover Port

Overview of the Incident

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Protests by groups of masked men on roads around the English port of Dover, the main hub for ferries crossing to France, were disrupting traffic on Saturday, police and port authorities said.

Videos posted on social media showed groups of men dressed in black and wearing scarves and balaclavas blocking major roads in the port.

Police Response

Kent Police said it was "aware of a protest currently taking place at the Port Of Dover".

"Officers are in attendance and engaging with protesters", the police said in a short statement on X.

The police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for information about the nature of the protest and further details.

Impact on Port Operations

The Port of Dover said there was an "ongoing public order incident happening around the town of Dover" affecting all routes in and out of the port.

"We are in contact with Kent Police to understand the situation," it said.

Ferry Services Update

Ferry operator P&O Ferries said its sailings were going ahead as scheduled. "If you miss your booked departure today, we will get you onto the next available," it said on X.

(Reporting by Paul SandleEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Groups of masked men in black with balaclavas blocked major roads around the Port of Dover, impacting cross‑Channel ferry traffic and causing disruption to freight and passenger movement. (apnews.com)
  • Kent Police confirmed awareness of the incident and said officers are engaging with the protesters. (apnews.com)
  • The Port of Dover described an ongoing public‑order incident affecting all routes in and out; ferry operator P&O Ferries stated sailings are proceeding and that missed departures will be rescheduled. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Port of Dover on September 5?
Groups of masked men protested on roads around the Port of Dover, causing traffic disruption on Saturday.
Did the protest affect ferry operations at Dover?
Despite the protests, ferry sailings continued as scheduled, according to P&O Ferries.
How did police respond to the protest at Dover?
Kent Police attended the scene and engaged with the protesters to manage the situation.
What kind of disruption was reported in Dover?
Major roads in and out of the port were affected, disrupting cross-Channel traffic.
Were details about the protest's nature provided?
Police did not immediately provide details about the nature of the protest.

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